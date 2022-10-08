MDI and John Bapst Boys Soccer Battle to 2-2 Draw

The MDI Trojans and John Bapst Crusader Boys Soccer Teams battled to a 2-2 draw after double overtime at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, on Saturday, October 8th.

John Bapst took the early lead, scoring with 2:16 gone in the 1st Half. The score remained 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI drew even, when Brandon Marsh scored with 4:43 gone in the 2nd Half, assisted by Treyan Nelson.

The Trojans then took a 2-1 lead when Thad Leo scored with 26:18 remaining.

John Bapst tied it with 12;08 left in the game.

MDI is now 6-3-2. The Trojans travel to Blue Hill to play GSA on Wednesday, October 12th at 4 p.m.

The Crusaders are now 9-0-1. The travel up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Monday, October 10th at 3 p.m.

