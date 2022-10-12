MDI Boys Soccer Beats GSA 2-1

The MDI Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, October 12th in Blue Hill.

MDI opened the scoring with 35 seconds left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Cole Watson assisted by Phil Catanese.

The Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI took a 2-0 lead with a goal by Corin Baker with 34:40 left in the 2nd Half.

GSA scored their lone goal with 30:27 remaining in the game.

MDI is now 7-3-2 with 2 games remaining. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, October 15th at 1 p.m. and finish the regular season at home against Ellsworth on Tuesday, October 18th at 6 p.m.

GSA is 6-7-1 and has finished the regular season. They are waiting for the playoffs to begin.

Thanks to Coach Mason for the scoring info.

