MDI Boys’ Soccer Beats Hermon 3-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hermon 3-0 at Pottle Field in Hermon under the lights on Thursday night, September 8th.

MDI had a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Half, thanks to a goal scored by Treyan Nelson, assisted by Westy Granholm.

MDI made it 2-0 with a goal by Brandon Marsh, assisted by Cole Watson.

The final insurance goal was scored by Thad Leo, assisted by Miles Burr.

MDI is now 2-0 on the season. The Trojans take the long drive up I-95 to play Presque Isle on Saturday, September 10th at 3 p.m.

Hermon dropped to 0-2. The Hawks play at Old Town on Tuesday, September 13th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Mason for the stats.

