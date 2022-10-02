MDI Boys’ Soccer Defeats Hermon 2-1

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team defeated the Hermon Hawks 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, October 1st at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor.

The score was deadlocked 0-0 at the end of 40 minutes and the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Half, with 8:17 gone, Cole Watson scored for MDI, unassisted, to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

Hermon tied it midway through the 2nd Half, with a goal with 20:04 left.

MDI scored the game winner, when Brandon Marsh scored nearly 4 minutes later, (16:06) with an assist from Cole Watson, to give the Trojans the win.

MDI is now 5-3-1 and will host Presque Isle on Tuesday, October 4th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is 1-8 and will travel to Caribou on Saturday, October 8th at 3 p.m.

