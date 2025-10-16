TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Girls’ Soccer
The MDI Trojans visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity girls' soccer on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
WEDNESDAY, 10/15/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, MDI AT HERMON
THURSDAY, 10/16/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, MDI AT HERMON
FRIDAY, 10/17/2025, 6:00PM, FOOTBALL, OLD TOWN AT BREWER
FRIDAY, 10/17/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, NOKOMIS AT HERMON
*subject to change
