TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

Tikcet

The MDI Trojans visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity basketball on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 1/6/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - G, MDI @ OLD TOWN
TUESDAY, 1/7/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, HAMPDEN @ BREWER
THURSDAY, 1/9/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, MESSALONSKEE @ HAMPDEN
SATURDAY, 1/11/2025, 11:30AM, BBALL - G, HAMPDEN @ BANGOR
SATURDAY, 1/11/2025, 3:00PM , BBALL - G, PRESQUE ISLE @ HERMON
SATURDAY, 1/11/2025, 4:30PM, BBALL - B, PRESQUE ISLE @ HERMON

*subject to change

