MDI Shutout by Bucksport 9-0

The MDI Baseball Team was 2-hit by Bucksport's Ty Giberson on Wednesday, May 11th, losing to the Golden Bucks 9-0 in Bucksport.

Giberson struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter.

MDI's lone singles were by AJ Lozano and Brendan Graves.

Lozano started on the mound for the Trojans and went 4.0 innings, allowing 10 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Noah Keeley came on in relief and went 1 inning. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 1. Logan Blanchette pitched the 6th inning.

Tyler Hallett batting lead-off was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs. Jake Guty was 3-3 batting cleanup and drove in 3 runs. Gavyn Holyoke was 2-5. Giberson, Brandon Elden, Gunny Cyr, Jason Terrill and Kaleb Nightengale each had a single. The Golden Bucks had 9 stolen bases. Guty swiped 3 bags and Hallett, Giberson, Cyr, Holyoke and Ayden Maguire each had 1 stolen base.

MDI is 3-4. They play host to John Bapst on Friday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 8-1 and plays host to Washington Academy on Friday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)