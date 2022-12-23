MDI Swim and Dive Team Splits with Morse

The MDI Swim and Dive Team split with the Morse Shipbuilders in Bath on Thursday, December 22nd. The MDI Girls won 98-71 while the Morse Boys defeated MDI 99-71.

Here are the individual results.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Morse High School-ME 'A' (Emmerson, Natalie 17, Marco, Eliza 16, Trundy,

Elena 17, Tetreault, Grace 16), 2:00.92. 2, Mdi Trojans 'B' (Bond, Willa ,

Wagstaff, Denali , James, Lily , Yarborough, Elle ), 2:06.26. 3, Mdi Trojans

'A' (Byer, Isabelle , Byer, Lily , Gilhooley, Iz , Jones, Lexi ), 2:18.43. 4,

Morse High School-ME 'B' (Sinibaldi, Claire 16, Doak, Avery 15, Hibl, Margaret

18, Clifford, Claire 16), 2:45.70. 5, Morse High School-ME 'C' (Tuexen, Elsa

17, Hibl, Ophelia 16, Jacobs, Campbell 17, Titcomb, Caroline 18), 3:04.67.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Morse High School-ME 'A' (Leighton, Andrew 17, Chubbuck, Bady 14,

McDonough, Gaffney 15, Mitchell, David 15), 1:45.50. 2, Mdi Trojans 'A'

(Salysiak, Patrick , Owen, Alec , McKernan, Liam , Graves, Brendan ), 1:47.99.

3, Morse High School-ME 'B' (Jacobs, Bailey 17, Savage, Anders 16, Weafer,

Finn 16, Beveridge, Tristan 18), 1:59.34. 4, Mdi Trojans 'B' (Morris, McCadden

, Donahue, Riley , Cullen, Sebastian , Davis, Ryan ), 2:02.60.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Wagstaff, Lylah, MDI, 2:10.80. 2, Emmerson, Natalie, Morse-ME, 2:18.93. 3,

Davis, Susanna, MDI, 2:19.70. 4, Wright, Lily, Morse-ME, 2:38.90. 5, Johnston,

Harley, MDI, 2:56.39. 6, Chubbuck, Grace, Morse-ME, 3:11.28.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1, McDonough, Gaffney, Morse-ME, 1:59.21. 2, Savage, Anders, Morse-ME,

2:02.37. 3, York, Sam, MDI, 2:10.01. 4, McKernan, Liam, MDI, 2:11.89. 5,

Morris, McCadden, MDI, 2:12.94. 6, Jacobs, Case, Morse-ME, 2:59.59. --, Bench,

Oakley, MDI, X2:17.57.

Girls 200 Yard IM

1, Marco, Eliza, Morse-ME, 2:20.24. 2, Yarborough, Elle, MDI, 2:25.92. 3,

Rodriguez, Yuiza, Morse-ME, 2:39.99. 4, Parker, Gracie, MDI, 2:40.30. 5, Bond,

Willa, MDI, 2:49.26.

Boys 200 Yard IM

1, Mitchell, David, Morse-ME, 2:13.24. 2, Graves, Brendan, MDI, 2:20.31. 3,

Weafer, Finn, Morse-ME, 2:24.73. 4, Cullen, Sebastian, MDI, 2:35.23. 5,

Grondin, Noah, Morse-ME, 2:51.72. 6, Reed, Tyler, MDI, 2:57.07.

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Allen, Lily, MDI, 27.65. 2, Tetreault, Grace, Morse-ME, 27.76. 3, Jones,

Lexi, MDI, 30.65. 4, Sinibaldi, Claire, Morse-ME, 31.01. 5, Wilhelm, Luna,

MDI, 32.84. 6, Clifford, Claire, Morse-ME, 33.58. --, Hibl, Ophelia, Morse-ME,

X39.12.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1, McDonough, Gaffney, Morse-ME, 23.15. 2, Davis, Ryan, MDI, 25.62. 3,

Beveridge, Tristan, Morse-ME, 27.21. 4, Donahue, Riley, MDI, 27.45. 5, Cooper,

Chris, MDI, 36.77. --, Zhang, Simon, MDI, X38.28. --, Langord, Bjorn,

Morse-ME, SCR.

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Trundy, Elena, Morse-ME, 1:06.08. 2, James, Lily, MDI, 1:09.78. 3,

Wagstaff, Denali, MDI, 1:11.55. 4, Byer, Isabelle, MDI, 1:13.52. --, Hibl,

Margaret, Morse-ME, DQ.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Leighton, Andrew, Morse-ME, 54.42. 2, Owen, Alec, MDI, 1:01.06. 3,

Salysiak, Patrick, MDI, 1:02.62. 4, Weafer, Finn, Morse-ME, 1:06.59. 5,

Beveridge, Tristan, Morse-ME, 1:16.00.

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Wagstaff, Lylah, MDI, 58.17. 2, Davis, Susanna, MDI, 1:02.95. 3, Rodriguez,

Yuiza, Morse-ME, 1:03.26. 4, Tetreault, Grace, Morse-ME, 1:04.01. 5, Jones,

Lexi, MDI, 1:12.65. 6, Jacobs, Campbell, Morse-ME, 1:21.80. --, Tuexen, Elsa,

Morse-ME, X1:32.51.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Wright, Sawyer, Morse-ME, 53.25. 2, Mitchell, David, Morse-ME, 53.43. 3,

York, Sam, MDI, 55.06. 4, Davis, Ryan, MDI, 57.20. 5, Hibl, Otto, Morse-ME,

1:16.33. 6, Cooper, Chris, MDI, 1:31.93. --, Zhang, Simon, MDI, X1:30.94. --,

Langord, Bjorn, Morse-ME, SCR.

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Yarborough, Elle, MDI, 5:53.66. 2, Parker, Gracie, MDI, 6:14.97. 3,

Cashman, Colleen, Morse-ME, 6:17.14. 4, Emmerson, Natalie, Morse-ME, 6:20.68.

5, Byer, Lily, MDI, 6:31.21. --, Gilhooley, Iz, MDI, X7:03.29.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Savage, Anders, Morse-ME, 5:39.38. 2, McKernan, Liam, MDI, 5:47.32. 3,

Chubbuck, Bady, Morse-ME, 5:52.54. 4, Jacobs, Bailey, Morse-ME, 6:09.80. 5,

Cullen, Sebastian, MDI, 6:11.42. 6, Bench, Oakley, MDI, 6:34.72.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mdi Trojans 'A' (Wagstaff, Lylah , Wagstaff, Denali , Allen, Lily , Davis,

Susanna ), 1:50.93. 2, Morse High School-ME 'A' (Tetreault, Grace 16,

Rodriguez, Yuiza 13, Cashman, Colleen 17, Trundy, Elena 17), 1:52.69. 3, Mdi

Trojans 'B' (Byer, Isabelle , Johnston, Harley , Jones, Lexi , Parker, Gracie

), 2:07.53. 4, Morse High School-ME 'B' (Wright, Lily 17, Clifford, Claire 16,

Titcomb, Caroline 18, Chubbuck, Grace 16), 2:19.20. 5, Morse High School-ME

'C' (Doak, Avery 15, Jacobs, Campbell 17, Hibl, Ophelia 16, Tuexen, Elsa 17),

2:34.20.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mdi Trojans 'A' (Graves, Brendan , York, Sam , Davis, Ryan , McKernan, Liam

), 1:39.20. 2, Morse High School-ME 'A' (Wright, Sawyer 15, Chubbuck, Bady 14,

Weafer, Finn 16, Savage, Anders 16), 1:43.28. 3, Morse High School-ME 'B'

(Grondin, Noah 15, Beveridge, Tristan 18, Jacobs, Case 17, Jacobs, Bailey 17),

1:58.63. 4, Mdi Trojans 'B' (Zhang, Simon , Reed, Tyler , Cooper, Chris ,

Bench, Oakley ), 2:11.54.

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Trundy, Elena, Morse-ME, 1:07.93. 2, James, Lily, MDI, 1:10.01. 3, Bond,

Willa, MDI, 1:13.37. 4, Sinibaldi, Claire, Morse-ME, 1:18.13. 5, Wright, Lily,

Morse-ME, 1:18.50. 6, Wilhelm, Luna, MDI, 1:32.33. --, Titcomb, Caroline,

Morse-ME, X1:46.71.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Leighton, Andrew, Morse-ME, 57.22. 2, Salysiak, Patrick, MDI, 59.63. 3,

Jacobs, Bailey, Morse-ME, 1:07.40. 4, Morris, McCadden, MDI, 1:07.84. 5,

Grondin, Noah, Morse-ME, 1:17.45.

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Marco, Eliza, Morse-ME, 1:09.40. 2, Wagstaff, Denali, MDI, 1:14.74. 3,

Cashman, Colleen, Morse-ME, 1:19.97. 4, Allen, Lily, MDI, 1:21.36. 5, Byer,

Lily, MDI, 1:31.06. 6, Chubbuck, Grace, Morse-ME, 1:37.93. --, Johnston,

Harley, MDI, X1:46.16.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Owen, Alec, MDI, 1:07.48. 2, Chubbuck, Bady, Morse-ME, 1:10.31. 3, Graves,

Brendan, MDI, 1:10.42. 4, Donahue, Riley, MDI, 1:19.05. 5, Wright, Sawyer,

Morse-ME, 1:20.85. 6, Hibl, Otto, Morse-ME, 1:43.46. --, Reed, Tyler, MDI,

X1:36.10.

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mdi Trojans 'A' (Yarborough, Elle , Wagstaff, Lylah , Byer, Isabelle ,

James, Lily ), 4:04.71. 2, Morse High School-ME 'A' (Emmerson, Natalie 17,

Rodriguez, Yuiza 13, Cashman, Colleen 17, Marco, Eliza 16), 4:09.71. 3, Mdi

Trojans 'B' (Davis, Susanna , Bond, Willa , Parker, Gracie , Allen, Lily ),

4:26.37. 4, Mdi Trojans 'C' (Gilhooley, Iz , Wilhelm, Luna , Johnston, Harley

, Byer, Lily ), 4:54.37. 5, Morse High School-ME 'B' (Wright, Lily 17,

Sinibaldi, Claire 16, Hibl, Margaret 18, Chubbuck, Grace 16), 5:13.84. 6,

Morse High School-ME 'C' (Clifford, Claire 16, Doak, Avery 15, Hibl, Ophelia

16, Tuexen, Elsa 17), 6:06.87.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Morse High School-ME 'A' (Mitchell, David 15, Leighton, Andrew 17,

McDonough, Gaffney 15, Wright, Sawyer 15), 3:39.94. 2, Mdi Trojans 'B' (Owen,

Alec , Morris, McCadden , Salysiak, Patrick , York, Sam ), 3:50.26. 3, Mdi

Trojans 'A' (Bench, Oakley , Cullen, Sebastian , Reed, Tyler , Donahue, Riley

), 4:23.40.71.

Thanks to Coach Dave Blaney for the results

