MDI Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The MDI Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 4th at Brewer High School. The individual set scores were 25-15, 25-20, and 25-11

According to MDI Coach Corey Papadopoli

We had an up-and-down night, especially from the service line, but the hitting pulled us through. All hitters were positive and the team hit .261. We only have 4 regular season games remaining so we'll use the time we have to work on being more disciplined and staying in system. We'll look to continue our winning ways when we head to Blue Hill Friday to take on GSA.

MDI Varsity Game Stat Leaders

Molly Ritter: 3 aces, 11 kills, 1 dig

Susanna Davis: 4 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs, 11 receptions

Lexi Tozier: 1 ace, 9 kills, 2 digs

Molly Redgate: 2 kills

In the JV Game, MDI defeated Brewer 2-1. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-21, 9-25

MDI JV Game Stat Leaders

Alexis Jones: 6 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig

Scarlett Squires: 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block

Emilynn Pinkham: 1 ace, 1 kill

Lily Byer: 5 aces, 1 kill, 5 assists, 2 digs

The MDI Freshman Team defeated Brewer 2-1 . Individual set scores were 21-25, 25-9, 25-16

MDI Freshman Game Stat Leaders

Alli Horner: 20 aces, 1 assist

Lily Byer: 7 aces

Ruby Demuro: 4 aces, 1 kill

MDI is now 7-3. They play at GSA on Friday, October 7th at 5:30 p.m.

Brewer is 0-11. They will play host to Nokomis on Thursday, October 6th at 6 p.m.

