MDI Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 at Brewer High School on Thursday, September 15th. The individual set scores were 25-20, 25-22,and 25-4

MDI Stat Leaders

Addy Boyce: 5 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists

Hailey Vogell: 4 aces, 5 kills

Claire Moore: 6 kills

Lexi Tozier: 1 ace, 6 kills, 2 digs

Trojan Coach Corey Papodapoli had this to say about the match

I think we played a little sloppy at times and gave away a few too many points. But the team got it under control towards the end of the second set and cruised through the third. We'll be looking to replicate that level of play for an entire match over the next few weeks. Overall the team hit well with 27 kills and a hitting percentage of 0.304% with everyone positive.

MDI is now 2-2 and will play at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, September 17th at 1:30 p.m.

Brewer is 0-4. The Witches will look for their 1st victory on Saturday, September 17th when they host Gardiner at 1:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!