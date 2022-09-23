MDI Volleyball Defeats Hampden Academy 3-0

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team beat Hampden Academy on Thursday, September 22nd 3-0. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14 and 25-15.

MDI Stat Leaders

Molly Ritter: 3 aces, 10 kills, 2 digs

Meredith Cook: 6 aces, 17 rotation points, 1 assist, 4 digs, 13 receptions

Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 1 kill, 17 assists, 4 digs

Lexi Tozier: 1 ace, 5 kills, 5 digs

According to Coach Corey Papadopoli

MDI played well last night getting it done from the serving line as well as offensively. We're working hard in transition and keep improving the setter-hitter connections. We still have work to do and left points on the table, but most impressively were down 10-15 in the third set before finding a way to rattle off 15 points in a row. I believe we are in a much better place than we were at this time last year with less swings in our play. We just need to keep building.

MDI is now 4-3. The Trojans will travel to Newport to take on Nokomis on Saturday, September 24th at 12 noon.

Hampden Academy is now 3-5. The Broncos will travel North to play Mattanawcook Academy on Friday, September 23rd at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Corey for the stats.

