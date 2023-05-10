TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Baseball
The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule:
Thurs. 5/11/2023 4:30 pm Baseball Hermon @ John Bapst
