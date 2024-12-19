The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 12/17/24 6:30PM BBALL – G LAWRENCE AT BREWER

WEDNESDAY 12/18/24 7:00PM BBALL – B BUCKSPORT AT HERMON

THURSDAY 12/19/24 6:30PM BBALL – G MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER

FRIDAY 12/20/24 6:00PM BBALL – G CHEVERUS AT BANGOR

SATURDAY 12/21/24 2:00PM BBALL – B OCEANSIDE AT BREWER

*subject to change

