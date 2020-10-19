Monday 10-19 Headlines and Highlights

Get caught up on all the sports news and notes with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff on The Morning Line.

The Patriots and Broncos played yesterday at Gillette Stadium, with no fans in attendance, and neither team looked very sharp, but Denver beat New England18-12, and for the first time since 2002, the New England Patriots have a losing record after five games of the season. Up next for the Patriots is the San Francisco 49ers.

Getty Images

The World Series begins tomorrow night as Tampa Bay takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Matchup of the two teams with the best records in their league in the regular season.

Former Boston Bruin Joe Thornton will return to the NHL for his 23rd season, after a brief stint in Switzerland, the 41 year old Thornton signed a one year $700,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The new AP-Top 25 is out, and Clemson remains number 1 at 5-0, after beating Georgia Tech 73-7 which is the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in league history, and at the bottom of the poll • 4-0 Coastal Carolina made their first ever appearance in the rankings at number 25.

Top Rank via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez is the unified lightweight champion after winning a unanimous decision against Vasilily Lomachenko Saturday night in Las Vegas.

New England Revolution host Philadelphia Union tonight. Revs 5th in the MLS Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 2nd.

Phil Mickelson won on the PGA Champions Tour yesterday with a 17 under par score, American Jason Kokrak won the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour at 20 under par after shooting an 8 under 64 in the final round.

The Morning Line's Headlines and Highlights cover all of the topics of the day and get your day started the right way weekday mornings at 6am on 92.9 The Ticket.