Monday Morning Headlines and Highlights for 2-1-21

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff roll through the sports topics from a UMaine transfer to a Celtics injury and a great debut for a former Black Bear and much more.

The stories in our Headlines and Highlights include :

One former Maine high school basketball standout is leaving the Black Bears program, as freshman Wol Maiwen from Edward Little posted on his social media account he is entering the transfer portal and will leave UMaine.

The Boston Celtics lost to the LA Lakers Saturday night by 1 (96-95) and they lost guard Marcus Smart to a left calf injury. It's officially declared a Grade 1 strain after having an MRI done yesterday, which means he will miss a week or two. Other reports indicate it could be a 2-3 week injury.

The Bruins 3 game winning streak came to an end Saturday night in Washington against the Capitals, in overtime, 4-3. Boston is at Washington again tonight, 6:30pm pregame show and a 7pm start time here on Maine's Sports Leader.

The Providence Bruins beat Hartford yesterday in an AHL preseason game 3-1. Former UMaine Black Bear Jeremy Swayman had a shutout going for the first 57 minutes 20 seconds before allowing the 1 Hartford goal, Swayman stopped all of the other 29 shots he faced.

There are still three undefeated teams in men’s college basketball, but one of them had to survive overtime yesterday to keep that zero in the loss column. Drake improved to 16-0 after withstanding a comeback in the second half by Illinois State. But Drake pulled it out in overtime for the 78-76 win.

There are also 3 women’s basketball teams who have not lost this season. #1 Louisville is 16-0, but they take on #2 NC State tonight in Kentucky – The Wolfpack lost their first game of the season last week.

Former Temple men's basketball coach John Chaney died this weekend at the age of 89, after what was described as a short illness.

Former UFC Champion Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach, California in November and then he became the Mayor Pro Tem (basically the Vice Mayor), and tonight he could lose that position because the council is expected to take up a vote of No Confidence, he would remain on the city council if he is removed as Mayor Pro Tem.