August 15th Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [PHOTOS]
Saturday August 15th was a beautiful afternoon and evening for racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon.
August 15 Racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper
Here are the results.
Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps
- Brad Staples #59
- Richard Gray #89
- Eric Clark #90
- Sam Doolan #66X
- Gary Down #88
- Loring Carter #08
- Mike Headd #319
- Aaron Carter #44X
Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps
- Keith Drost #74
- Jordan Pearson #3
- Jordan Kimball #80
- Bobby Seger Jr. #8
- Scott Modery #1
- Matt Mingo #12
- Jason Morse #14
Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps
- Roy Hathorn #07
- Derek Smith #10X
- Darius Miranda #04
- Mark Sawyer #36
- Jim Dixon #84
- Ian Fraser #16
- Mason Silva #71
- Trey Brown #33
Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- Nick Bickford #12
- Brock Worster #95W
- Waylon Giguere #12X
- Lewis Batchelder #23
- Ed Salisbury #6
- Erik Worster #11
- Jeffrey Burditt #82
- David Boulier #33
- Scott Bonney #69
- Andrew Crosby #62
- Lane Chapman #5
King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps
- Steve Kimball #80
- Chris Nickerson #18
- Brock Deane #53
- Austin Beale #39
- Lloyd Nickerson #05X
- Doony Blanchard #77
- Dave St. Clair #14
- Spencer Beale #39S
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- Dillon Kimball #5X
- Douglas Ripley Jr. #09R
- Mike McCullough #7
- James Hayward #16
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Lily Smith #55
Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 30 Laps
- Ryan Robins #2
- Cody Brassbridge #07
- Ryan Beal #44
- Isaac Rillins #10
- Jason Oakes #11
- Sonny Robinson #62
- Jeff Alley #24
Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps
- Steve Kimball #51
- Bryson Parritt #27
- Phil Richardson #18
- Brenton Parritt #28
- Chuck Colby #87
- Todd Lawrence #6
- Matt Lee #28W
- Larry Sousa #17
If you have ever thought about driving on the 1/3 mile oval, you will want to take advantage of the Jeffrey Earnhardt Driving Experience on Tuesday, August 18th. You can drive a Late Model, Super Late Model, Modified or go for a 3-Lap Ride-Along.
Racing Resumes on Wednesday, August 19th for Wacky Wednesday Round 2, with Racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Pit admission is $20 with the pits opening at 4 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m. Grandstand admission is
- 5 and under - Free
- Ages 6-15 - $5.00
- Ages 16-64 - $10.00
- Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00
Scheduled events are
- Kids Bike Racing
- Race Your Neighbor
- Vintage Racing
- Demo Derby $1000 winner-take-all
- Judy's Road Runners 50 Laps $1000 to Win
- King's Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps $1000 to Win
The All-Star Monster Truck Tour takes over the Speedway on August 29th and 30th. For more info and to purchase your tickets Click HERE