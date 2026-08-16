August 15th Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [PHOTOS]

August 15th Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

Saturday August 15th was a beautiful afternoon and evening for racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon.

August 15 Racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Saturday August 15th was a beautiful afternoon and evening for racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Here are the results.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps

  1. Brad Staples #59
  2. Richard Gray #89
  3. Eric Clark #90
  4. Sam Doolan #66X
  5. Gary Down #88
  6. Loring Carter #08
  7. Mike Headd #319
  8. Aaron Carter #44X

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

  1. Keith Drost #74
  2. Jordan Pearson #3
  3. Jordan Kimball #80
  4. Bobby Seger Jr. #8
  5. Scott Modery #1
  6. Matt Mingo #12
  7. Jason Morse #14

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

  1. Roy Hathorn #07
  2. Derek Smith #10X
  3. Darius Miranda #04
  4. Mark Sawyer #36
  5. Jim Dixon #84
  6. Ian Fraser #16
  7. Mason Silva #71
  8. Trey Brown #33

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

  1. Nick Bickford #12
  2. Brock Worster #95W
  3. Waylon Giguere #12X
  4. Lewis Batchelder #23
  5. Ed Salisbury #6
  6. Erik Worster #11
  7. Jeffrey Burditt #82
  8. David Boulier #33
  9. Scott Bonney #69
  10. Andrew Crosby #62
  11. Lane Chapman #5

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

  1. Steve Kimball #80
  2. Chris Nickerson #18
  3. Brock Deane #53
  4. Austin Beale #39
  5. Lloyd Nickerson #05X
  6. Doony Blanchard #77
  7. Dave St. Clair #14
  8. Spencer Beale #39S
  9. Talon Blanchard #77T
  10. Dillon Kimball #5X
  11. Douglas Ripley Jr. #09R
  12. Mike McCullough #7
  13. James Hayward #16
  14. Waylon Giguere #1
  15. Lily Smith #55

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 30 Laps

  1. Ryan Robins #2
  2. Cody Brassbridge #07
  3. Ryan Beal #44
  4. Isaac Rillins #10
  5. Jason Oakes #11
  6. Sonny Robinson #62
  7. Jeff Alley #24

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

  1. Steve Kimball #51
  2. Bryson Parritt #27
  3. Phil Richardson #18
  4. Brenton Parritt #28
  5. Chuck Colby #87
  6. Todd Lawrence #6
  7. Matt Lee #28W
  8. Larry Sousa #17

If you have ever thought about driving on the 1/3 mile oval, you will want to take advantage of the Jeffrey Earnhardt Driving Experience on Tuesday, August 18th. You can drive a Late Model, Super Late Model, Modified or go for a 3-Lap Ride-Along.

Racing Resumes on Wednesday, August 19th for Wacky Wednesday Round 2, with Racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Pit admission is $20 with the pits opening at 4 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m. Grandstand admission is

  • 5 and under - Free
  • Ages 6-15 - $5.00
  • Ages 16-64 - $10.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00

Scheduled events are

  • Kids Bike Racing
  • Race Your Neighbor
  • Vintage Racing
  • Demo Derby $1000 winner-take-all
  • Judy's Road Runners 50 Laps $1000 to Win
  • King's Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps $1000 to Win

The All-Star Monster Truck Tour takes over the Speedway on August 29th and 30th. For more info and to purchase your tickets Click HERE

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Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports, Photos

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