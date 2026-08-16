Saturday August 15th was a beautiful afternoon and evening for racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon.

August 15 Racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Saturday August 15th was a beautiful afternoon and evening for racing from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Here are the results.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps

Brad Staples #59 Richard Gray #89 Eric Clark #90 Sam Doolan #66X Gary Down #88 Loring Carter #08 Mike Headd #319 Aaron Carter #44X

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

Keith Drost #74 Jordan Pearson #3 Jordan Kimball #80 Bobby Seger Jr. #8 Scott Modery #1 Matt Mingo #12 Jason Morse #14

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

Roy Hathorn #07 Derek Smith #10X Darius Miranda #04 Mark Sawyer #36 Jim Dixon #84 Ian Fraser #16 Mason Silva #71 Trey Brown #33

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

Nick Bickford #12 Brock Worster #95W Waylon Giguere #12X Lewis Batchelder #23 Ed Salisbury #6 Erik Worster #11 Jeffrey Burditt #82 David Boulier #33 Scott Bonney #69 Andrew Crosby #62 Lane Chapman #5

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Steve Kimball #80 Chris Nickerson #18 Brock Deane #53 Austin Beale #39 Lloyd Nickerson #05X Doony Blanchard #77 Dave St. Clair #14 Spencer Beale #39S Talon Blanchard #77T Dillon Kimball #5X Douglas Ripley Jr. #09R Mike McCullough #7 James Hayward #16 Waylon Giguere #1 Lily Smith #55

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 30 Laps

Ryan Robins #2 Cody Brassbridge #07 Ryan Beal #44 Isaac Rillins #10 Jason Oakes #11 Sonny Robinson #62 Jeff Alley #24

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

Steve Kimball #51 Bryson Parritt #27 Phil Richardson #18 Brenton Parritt #28 Chuck Colby #87 Todd Lawrence #6 Matt Lee #28W Larry Sousa #17

If you have ever thought about driving on the 1/3 mile oval, you will want to take advantage of the Jeffrey Earnhardt Driving Experience on Tuesday, August 18th. You can drive a Late Model, Super Late Model, Modified or go for a 3-Lap Ride-Along.

Racing Resumes on Wednesday, August 19th for Wacky Wednesday Round 2, with Racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Pit admission is $20 with the pits opening at 4 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m. Grandstand admission is

5 and under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $10.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00

Scheduled events are

Kids Bike Racing

Race Your Neighbor

Vintage Racing

Demo Derby $1000 winner-take-all

Judy's Road Runners 50 Laps $1000 to Win

King's Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps $1000 to Win

The All-Star Monster Truck Tour takes over the Speedway on August 29th and 30th. For more info and to purchase your tickets Click HERE