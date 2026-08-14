Know Before You Go – August 15th Racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Know Before You Go – August 15th Racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Photo Chris Popper

Racing resumes on Saturday, August 15th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon, with 7 classes scheduled to race.

The pits open at 1 p.m. and the Grandstand opens at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Admission fees are:

  • Pit admission - $30.00
  • Grandstand admission Ages 5 and under - Free
  • Grandstand admission Ages 6-15 - $5.00
  • Grandstand admission Ages 16-64 - $15.00
  • Grandstand admission Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00

The race schedule is 

  • Northeast Pro Spring Series - 15 Laps
  • Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps
  • Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps
  • Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
  • King's Concessions Crown Vic's - 30 Laps
  •  Maine Air National Guard Super Street - 30 Laps
  • Carmel Well Drilling Late Model's - 35 Laps

Here are the Top 10 Points Leaders by Class as of August 8th

Darling's Pro Stocks

  1. Austin Teras #39 - 241
  2. DJ Shaw #60 - 239
  3. Mathew Bougoine #99ME - 202
  4. Josh St. Clair #13 - 192
  5. Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188
  6. Nick Jenkins #32 - 165
  7. Ryan Deane #54 - 152
  8. Jamie Wright #84 - 124
  9. Mike Hopkins #15 - 112
  10. Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drilling Late Model's

  1. Steve Kimball #51 - 240
  2. Bryson Parritt #27 - 234
  3. John Curtis #07 - 180
  4. Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142
  5. Shane Clark #21 - 110
  6. Austin Teras #39 - #106
  7. Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 102
  8. Jonathan Emerson #23 - 94
  9. Tim Mooers #5ME - 80
  10. James Doucette #28 - 80

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

  1. Ryan Robinson #2 - 300
  2. Jeff Alley #23 - 292
  3. Cody Brassbridge #07 - 270
  4. Sean Johnson #9 - 248
  5. Jack McKee #28 - 238
  6. Ryan Beal #44 - 224
  7. Peter Robinson #81 - 140
  8. Bill Harnish #23 - 138
  9. Jason Morse #14 - 126
  10. James Doucette #28D - 110

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks

  1. Jordan Pearson #3 -  358
  2. Scott Modery - #1 - 338
  3. Keith Drost  #74 - 296
  4. Jordan Kimball #80 - 294
  5. Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 224
  6. Matt Mingo #12 - 190
  7. Jim Bragdon #3 - 158
  8. Isaac Rollins #10 - 144
  9. Kris Watson #35 - 108
  10. Garett Hayman #21 - 96

King's Concessions Crown Vic's 

  1. Brock Deane #54 - 470
  2. Dave St. Clair #14 - 428
  3. Talon Blanchard #77T - 412
  4. Donny Blanchard #77 - 348
  5. James Hayward #16 - 342
  6. Austin Beale #39 - 304
  7. Mike McCullough #7 - 290
  8. Waylon Giguere #1 - 274
  9. Spencer Beale #39S - 272
  10. Chris Nickerson #18 - 264

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

  1. Becky Burns #97 - 222
  2. Darius Mirands #04 - 220
  3. Trey Brown #33 - 194
  4. Mark Sawyer #36 - 192
  5. Roy Hathorn #07 - 180
  6. Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170
  7. Ian Fraser #10 - 108
  8. Kyle Robinson #2 - 106
  9. Derek Smith #10X - 80
  10. Donny Silva #71 - 52

Judy's Road Runner's

  1. Brock Worster #95@ - 476
  2. Ed Salisbury #6 - 394
  3. Nick Bickford #12 - 386
  4. Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 364
  5. Andrew Crosby #62 - 342
  6. Erik Worster #11 - 310
  7. David Boulier #33 - 290
  8. Scott Bonney #69 - 270
  9. Craig Holm #18 - 260
  10. Waylon Giguere #1 - 254

Northeast Pro Sprint Series 

  1. Brad Staples #59 - 332
  2. Eric Clark #90 - 282
  3. Sam Doolan #66X - 260
  4. Richard Gray #89 - 220
  5. Mike Headd #319 - 174
  6. Loring Carter #18X - 132
  7. Bruce Staples #88 - 124
  8. Scott lane #69 - 90
  9. Aaron Carter #18X - 78
  10. Gary Dow #88 - 72
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Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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