Know Before You Go – August 15th Racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Racing resumes on Saturday, August 15th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon, with 7 classes scheduled to race.
The pits open at 1 p.m. and the Grandstand opens at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Admission fees are:
- Pit admission - $30.00
- Grandstand admission Ages 5 and under - Free
- Grandstand admission Ages 6-15 - $5.00
- Grandstand admission Ages 16-64 - $15.00
- Grandstand admission Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00
The race schedule is
- Northeast Pro Spring Series - 15 Laps
- Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps
- Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps
- Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- King's Concessions Crown Vic's - 30 Laps
- Maine Air National Guard Super Street - 30 Laps
- Carmel Well Drilling Late Model's - 35 Laps
Here are the Top 10 Points Leaders by Class as of August 8th
Darling's Pro Stocks
- Austin Teras #39 - 241
- DJ Shaw #60 - 239
- Mathew Bougoine #99ME - 202
- Josh St. Clair #13 - 192
- Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188
- Nick Jenkins #32 - 165
- Ryan Deane #54 - 152
- Jamie Wright #84 - 124
- Mike Hopkins #15 - 112
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106
Carmel Well Drilling Late Model's
- Steve Kimball #51 - 240
- Bryson Parritt #27 - 234
- John Curtis #07 - 180
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142
- Shane Clark #21 - 110
- Austin Teras #39 - #106
- Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 102
- Jonathan Emerson #23 - 94
- Tim Mooers #5ME - 80
- James Doucette #28 - 80
Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
- Ryan Robinson #2 - 300
- Jeff Alley #23 - 292
- Cody Brassbridge #07 - 270
- Sean Johnson #9 - 248
- Jack McKee #28 - 238
- Ryan Beal #44 - 224
- Peter Robinson #81 - 140
- Bill Harnish #23 - 138
- Jason Morse #14 - 126
- James Doucette #28D - 110
Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks
- Jordan Pearson #3 - 358
- Scott Modery - #1 - 338
- Keith Drost #74 - 296
- Jordan Kimball #80 - 294
- Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 224
- Matt Mingo #12 - 190
- Jim Bragdon #3 - 158
- Isaac Rollins #10 - 144
- Kris Watson #35 - 108
- Garett Hayman #21 - 96
King's Concessions Crown Vic's
- Brock Deane #54 - 470
- Dave St. Clair #14 - 428
- Talon Blanchard #77T - 412
- Donny Blanchard #77 - 348
- James Hayward #16 - 342
- Austin Beale #39 - 304
- Mike McCullough #7 - 290
- Waylon Giguere #1 - 274
- Spencer Beale #39S - 272
- Chris Nickerson #18 - 264
Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's
- Becky Burns #97 - 222
- Darius Mirands #04 - 220
- Trey Brown #33 - 194
- Mark Sawyer #36 - 192
- Roy Hathorn #07 - 180
- Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170
- Ian Fraser #10 - 108
- Kyle Robinson #2 - 106
- Derek Smith #10X - 80
- Donny Silva #71 - 52
Judy's Road Runner's
- Brock Worster #95@ - 476
- Ed Salisbury #6 - 394
- Nick Bickford #12 - 386
- Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 364
- Andrew Crosby #62 - 342
- Erik Worster #11 - 310
- David Boulier #33 - 290
- Scott Bonney #69 - 270
- Craig Holm #18 - 260
- Waylon Giguere #1 - 254
Northeast Pro Sprint Series
- Brad Staples #59 - 332
- Eric Clark #90 - 282
- Sam Doolan #66X - 260
- Richard Gray #89 - 220
- Mike Headd #319 - 174
- Loring Carter #18X - 132
- Bruce Staples #88 - 124
- Scott lane #69 - 90
- Aaron Carter #18X - 78
- Gary Dow #88 - 72
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Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell