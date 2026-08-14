Racing resumes on Saturday, August 15th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon, with 7 classes scheduled to race.

The pits open at 1 p.m. and the Grandstand opens at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Admission fees are:

Pit admission - $30.00

Grandstand admission Ages 5 and under - Free

Grandstand admission Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Grandstand admission Ages 16-64 - $15.00

Grandstand admission Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00

The race schedule is

Northeast Pro Spring Series - 15 Laps

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

King's Concessions Crown Vic's - 30 Laps

Maine Air National Guard Super Street - 30 Laps

Carmel Well Drilling Late Model's - 35 Laps

Here are the Top 10 Points Leaders by Class as of August 8th

Darling's Pro Stocks

Austin Teras #39 - 241 DJ Shaw #60 - 239 Mathew Bougoine #99ME - 202 Josh St. Clair #13 - 192 Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188 Nick Jenkins #32 - 165 Ryan Deane #54 - 152 Jamie Wright #84 - 124 Mike Hopkins #15 - 112 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drilling Late Model's

Steve Kimball #51 - 240 Bryson Parritt #27 - 234 John Curtis #07 - 180 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142 Shane Clark #21 - 110 Austin Teras #39 - #106 Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 102 Jonathan Emerson #23 - 94 Tim Mooers #5ME - 80 James Doucette #28 - 80

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

Ryan Robinson #2 - 300 Jeff Alley #23 - 292 Cody Brassbridge #07 - 270 Sean Johnson #9 - 248 Jack McKee #28 - 238 Ryan Beal #44 - 224 Peter Robinson #81 - 140 Bill Harnish #23 - 138 Jason Morse #14 - 126 James Doucette #28D - 110

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks

Jordan Pearson #3 - 358 Scott Modery - #1 - 338 Keith Drost #74 - 296 Jordan Kimball #80 - 294 Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 224 Matt Mingo #12 - 190 Jim Bragdon #3 - 158 Isaac Rollins #10 - 144 Kris Watson #35 - 108 Garett Hayman #21 - 96

King's Concessions Crown Vic's

Brock Deane #54 - 470 Dave St. Clair #14 - 428 Talon Blanchard #77T - 412 Donny Blanchard #77 - 348 James Hayward #16 - 342 Austin Beale #39 - 304 Mike McCullough #7 - 290 Waylon Giguere #1 - 274 Spencer Beale #39S - 272 Chris Nickerson #18 - 264

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

Becky Burns #97 - 222 Darius Mirands #04 - 220 Trey Brown #33 - 194 Mark Sawyer #36 - 192 Roy Hathorn #07 - 180 Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170 Ian Fraser #10 - 108 Kyle Robinson #2 - 106 Derek Smith #10X - 80 Donny Silva #71 - 52

Judy's Road Runner's

Brock Worster #95@ - 476 Ed Salisbury #6 - 394 Nick Bickford #12 - 386 Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 364 Andrew Crosby #62 - 342 Erik Worster #11 - 310 David Boulier #33 - 290 Scott Bonney #69 - 270 Craig Holm #18 - 260 Waylon Giguere #1 - 254

Northeast Pro Sprint Series

Brad Staples #59 - 332 Eric Clark #90 - 282 Sam Doolan #66X - 260 Richard Gray #89 - 220 Mike Headd #319 - 174 Loring Carter #18X - 132 Bruce Staples #88 - 124 Scott lane #69 - 90 Aaron Carter #18X - 78 Gary Dow #88 - 72

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