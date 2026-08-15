Cooper and Ace Flagg brought their Pro Camp to the University of Maine's New Balance Field House on Saturday, August 15th. This was the 3rd time the Pro Camp at been held on the campus of the University of Maine.

The Camp, with double-sessions on Saturday, August 15th and Sunday August 16th was a mixture of high-energy music, basketball skills workshop and pep rally! There were well over 250 children signed up for the Saturday afternoon session.

Check out the photos from the Saturday afternoon session.

Flagg Brothers Pro Camp at UMaine August 15 Cooper and Ace Flagg brought their Pro Camp to the University of Maine's New Balance Field House on Saturday, August 15th. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will tip-off the preseason with 2 games in China against the Houston Rockets on October 9th and 11th. They begin the 2026-27 regular season on Wednesday, October 21st at Houston against the Rockets.

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks will make their lone appearance in Boston against the Celtic on Sunday, November 15th at 6 p.m.

Ace Flagg and the Maine Black Bears begin their 2026-27 season on Monday, November 2nd at Providence against the Friars. Their 1st home game is on Sunday, November 8th at 2 p.m against Manhattan University