Monday Morning Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff take a tour of the world of sports and get you caught up with all you need to know.

Getty Images

We have NFL news and notes, from the Patriots week 1 win, and the Buccaneers loss, and what was the result of games being played without fans, we check out all of those details.

Getty Images

There was a no hitter in Major League baseball, and the Red Sox salvaged a weekend split with Tampa Bay, but the Rays dominated the season series.

Getty Images

We have NBA and NHL playoff updates from the weekend, and we update the NASCAR playoffs and who is on the brink of elimination after the race Saturday in Richmond.

Getty Images

We have college sports headlines including the details of a college basketball player getting arrested.

Getty Images

And Monday starts the high school sports fall season in Maine.

The Morning Line Headlines and Highlights gets you caught up on all of that and more.