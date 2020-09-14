Monday Morning Headlines & Highlights
Wayne, Greg, and Jeff take a tour of the world of sports and get you caught up with all you need to know.
We have NFL news and notes, from the Patriots week 1 win, and the Buccaneers loss, and what was the result of games being played without fans, we check out all of those details.
There was a no hitter in Major League baseball, and the Red Sox salvaged a weekend split with Tampa Bay, but the Rays dominated the season series.
We have NBA and NHL playoff updates from the weekend, and we update the NASCAR playoffs and who is on the brink of elimination after the race Saturday in Richmond.
We have college sports headlines including the details of a college basketball player getting arrested.
And Monday starts the high school sports fall season in Maine.
The Morning Line Headlines and Highlights gets you caught up on all of that and more.