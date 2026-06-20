Maine State Class B Lacrosse Championships Awarded State Class A and C to Play Saturday June 20th
The Maine State Class B Lacrosse games were played on Friday, June 19th, with the Greely Girls beating Freeport 7-4 and the Marshwood Boys defeating York 8-7.
The Class A and Class C games will take place on Saturday, June 20th at Deering High School.
Here's the schedule
- 10 a.m. - Class C Boys - NYA 13-3 vs. Maranacook/Winthrop 16-0
- 12:30 p.m. - Class C Girls - Maranacook/Winthrop 10-6 vs. NYA 13-3
- 3:30 p.m. - Class A Boys - Thornton Academy 14-2 vs. Kennebunk 15-1
- 6 p.m. - Class A Girls - Yarmouth 13-3 vs. Falmouth 16-0
Congratulations to all and best of wishes to the teams playing on Saturday.
Get our free mobile app