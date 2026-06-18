Championship Saturday – June 20th Baseball and Softball State Championship Schedule
Gold Gloves will be awarded on Saturday, June 20th, as the Maine State High School Baseball and Championship games will be played, concluding the 2026 season.
Here is the schedule of who is playing. Best of luck to all the teams.
Baseball
- Class A - #3 Bangor vs. #1 Gorham - 1 p.m. Morton Field, Augusta
- Class B - #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #2 Cony - 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish
- Class C - #1 Washington Academy vs. #1 Monmouth Academy - 1 p.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor
- Class D - #2 Telstar vs. #1 Fort Fairfield - 4 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish
Softball
- Class A - #5 Hampden Academy vs. #1 Cheverus - 1 p.m. Central Maine Community College
- Class B - #1 Medomak Valley vs. #2 Gardiner
- Class C - #1 Bucksport vs. #1 Dirigo - 1 p.m. Coffin Field, Brewer High School
- Class D - #2 North Yarmouth vs. #1 Penobscot Valley - 4 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish
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