Gold Gloves will be awarded on Saturday, June 20th, as the Maine State High School Baseball and Championship games will be played, concluding the 2026 season.

Here is the schedule of who is playing. Best of luck to all the teams.

Baseball

Class A - #3 Bangor vs. #1 Gorham - 1 p.m. Morton Field, Augusta

- #3 Bangor vs. #1 Gorham - 1 p.m. Morton Field, Augusta Class B - #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #2 Cony - 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish

- #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #2 Cony - 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish Class C - #1 Washington Academy vs. #1 Monmouth Academy - 1 p.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

- #1 Washington Academy vs. #1 Monmouth Academy - 1 p.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor Class D - #2 Telstar vs. #1 Fort Fairfield - 4 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish

Softball

Class A - #5 Hampden Academy vs. #1 Cheverus - 1 p.m. Central Maine Community College

- #5 Hampden Academy vs. #1 Cheverus - 1 p.m. Central Maine Community College Class B - #1 Medomak Valley vs. #2 Gardiner

- #1 Medomak Valley vs. #2 Gardiner Class C - #1 Bucksport vs. #1 Dirigo - 1 p.m. Coffin Field, Brewer High School

- #1 Bucksport vs. #1 Dirigo - 1 p.m. Coffin Field, Brewer High School Class D - #2 North Yarmouth vs. #1 Penobscot Valley - 4 p.m. St. Joseph's College, Standish

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