The #5 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos beat #2 Lewiston 1-0 in the Class A North Regional Finals Tuesday night, June 16 at Central Maine Community College.

Hampden Academy scored the lone run of the game in the top of the 5th inning. Aubrey Shaw led off the inning with a single. A sacrifice bunt by Lolah Cowing moved Shaw to 2nd base. After a strike out Cat Facchini doubled, driving in Shaw.

Facchini was dominant in the circle for Hampden Academy. She allowed 3 hits, striking out 8 and walking 2 to pick up the win.

Harlee Gasser was the tough luck losing pitcher for Lewiston. She struck out 11 and walked 2 while just allowing 3 hits and the 1 earned run.

Chloe Croteau, Isabella Enos and Elsie Cloutier each had a single for Lewiston.

Hampden Academy will play in the Class A State Finals on Saturday, June 20th at 1 p.m. against Cheverus at Central Maine Community College.

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