Monday&#8217;s High School Basketball Games on 92.9 The Ticket

Monday’s High School Basketball Games on 92.9 The Ticket

Photos Chris Popper

Monday, February 17th is President's Day and a busy day at the  MPA High School Basketball Tournament at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor with 8 games scheduled.

The morning session will feature the final Class D Quarterfinals and the evening session will feature the first Class C Quarterfinals.

All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
If you are going to the Cross Insurance Center to root on your team, you can purchase tickets HERE in advance.

Here's the Schedule

  • 9 a.m. Class D Girls #4 Schenck vs. #5 Shead
  • 10:30 a.m. Class D Girls #1 Bangor Christian vs. #8 Southern Aroostook
  • 12 noon Class D Boys #4 Bangor Christian vs. #5 Lee Academy
  • 1:30 p.m. Class D Boys #1 Schenck vs. #8 Southern Aroostook
  • 4 p.m. Class C Girls #3 Fort Kent vs. #6 Dexter
  • 5:30 p.m. Class C Girls #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #7 Machias
  • 7 p.m. Class C Boys #3 Madwawaska vs. #6 Dexter
  • 8:30 p.m. Class C Boys #2 Machias vs. #7 Calais

Best of Luck to all the Teams!

If you are going to the Cross Insurance Center to root on your team, you can purchase tickets HERE in advance.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket