Monday’s High School Basketball Games on 92.9 The Ticket

Monday, February 17th is President's Day and a busy day at the MPA High School Basketball Tournament at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor with 8 games scheduled.

The morning session will feature the final Class D Quarterfinals and the evening session will feature the first Class C Quarterfinals.

All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

If you are going to the Cross Insurance Center to root on your team, you can purchase tickets HERE in advance.

Here's the Schedule

9 a.m. Class D Girls #4 Schenck vs. #5 Shead

10:30 a.m. Class D Girls #1 Bangor Christian vs. #8 Southern Aroostook

12 noon Class D Boys #4 Bangor Christian vs. #5 Lee Academy

1:30 p.m. Class D Boys #1 Schenck vs. #8 Southern Aroostook

4 p.m. Class C Girls #3 Fort Kent vs. #6 Dexter

5:30 p.m. Class C Girls #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #7 Machias

7 p.m. Class C Boys #3 Madwawaska vs. #6 Dexter

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys #2 Machias vs. #7 Calais

Best of Luck to all the Teams!

