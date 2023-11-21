Montverde Academy with Cooper and Ace Flagg Tickets in Portland Available Wednesday November 22 at 10 a.m.

You know these are going to sell out quickly! Tickets for the Montverde Academy High School Basketball Game with former Nokomis stars Cooper and Ace Flagg against Gonzaga High School on Friday, January 5th will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22nd.

This game is being billed as "The Maine Event" and will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Prior to that game, the Nokomis Boys will take on the Cony Rams at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $23 to $103 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster HERE