MPA Announces Football Reclassifications

The Maine Principals' Association announced the football reclassification for the 2020 fall season. There are four classes as well as large-school and small-school 8-man divisions. Here's the breakdown:

* Granted Classification Waiver

Class A 950+ State Wide

Thornton - 1476

Lewiston - 1420

Bangor - 1202

Bonny Eagle - 1094

Oxford Hills - 1021

Edward Little - 998

Sanford - 982

Scarborough - 973

Class B 600-949

North

Windham - 941

Skowhegan - 782

Messalonskee - 735

Brunswick - 714

Falmouth/Greely - 710

Cony - 673

Brewer - 672

Mt. Blue - 666

Lawrence - 610

South

Deering -929

Massabesic - 927

South Portland - 898

Noble - 894

Gorham - 819

Marshwood - 784

Biddeford - 764

Portland - 757

Kennebunk -717

Class C 420-599

North

*Hampden - 770

Nokomis - 583

Medomak Valley - 559

Hermon - 508

Belfast - 505

Old Town - 503

Oceanside - 474

Winslow - 438

MCI - 433

South

*Westbrook -748

*Gardiner - 622

Fryeburg - 575

York - 553

Leavitt - 551

Cape Elizabeth - 514

Wells - 422

Class D 0-419

*Freeport - 525

*John Bapst - 465

*Poland - 463

Foxcroft Academy - 415

Oak Hill - 399

Lisbon/St. Dom - 357

Bucksport - 314

Madison/Carrabec - 299

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale - 267

8-Man Large School Division 375+

Mt. Ararat - 709

Camden Hills - 693

Gray-New Gloucester - 596

Morse - 583

Lake Region - 535

MDI - 531

Waterville - 516

Yarmouth - 509

Ellsworth - 455

Spruce Mountain - 402

Cheverus - 394

Mountain Valley - 375

8 Man Small School Division 374-

*Washington Academy - 404

Mount View - 374

Maranacook - 361

Mattanawcook Academy - 341

Orono - 338

Houlton - 336

Socopee Valley - 310

Dexter - 290

Traip Academy - 255

Old Orchard Beach - 243

Dirigo - 219

Boothbay - 199

Telstar - 199

Stearns - 168