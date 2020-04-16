MPA Announces Football Reclassifications

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Principals' Association announced the football reclassification for the 2020 fall season. There are four classes as well as large-school and small-school 8-man divisions. Here's the breakdown:

* Granted Classification Waiver

Class A 950+ State Wide

  • Thornton - 1476
  • Lewiston - 1420
  • Bangor - 1202
  • Bonny Eagle - 1094
  • Oxford Hills - 1021
  • Edward Little - 998
  • Sanford - 982
  • Scarborough - 973

Class B 600-949

North

  • Windham - 941
  • Skowhegan - 782
  • Messalonskee - 735
  • Brunswick - 714
  • Falmouth/Greely - 710
  • Cony - 673
  • Brewer - 672
  • Mt. Blue - 666
  • Lawrence - 610

South

  • Deering -929
  • Massabesic - 927
  • South Portland - 898
  • Noble - 894
  • Gorham - 819
  • Marshwood - 784
  • Biddeford - 764
  • Portland - 757
  • Kennebunk -717

Class C 420-599

North

  • *Hampden - 770
  • Nokomis - 583
  • Medomak Valley - 559
  • Hermon - 508
  • Belfast - 505
  • Old Town - 503
  • Oceanside - 474
  • Winslow - 438
  • MCI - 433

South

  • *Westbrook -748
  • *Gardiner - 622
  • Fryeburg - 575
  • York - 553
  • Leavitt - 551
  • Cape Elizabeth - 514
  • Wells - 422

Class D 0-419

  • *Freeport - 525
  • *John Bapst - 465
  • *Poland - 463
  • Foxcroft Academy - 415
  • Oak Hill - 399
  • Lisbon/St. Dom - 357
  • Bucksport - 314
  • Madison/Carrabec - 299
  • Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale - 267

8-Man Large School Division 375+

  • Mt. Ararat - 709
  • Camden Hills - 693
  • Gray-New Gloucester - 596
  • Morse - 583
  • Lake Region - 535
  • MDI - 531
  • Waterville - 516
  • Yarmouth - 509
  • Ellsworth - 455
  • Spruce Mountain - 402
  • Cheverus - 394
  • Mountain Valley - 375

8 Man Small School Division 374-

  • *Washington Academy - 404
  • Mount View - 374
  • Maranacook - 361
  • Mattanawcook Academy - 341
  • Orono - 338
  • Houlton - 336
  • Socopee Valley - 310
  • Dexter - 290
  • Traip Academy - 255
  • Old Orchard Beach - 243
  • Dirigo - 219
  • Boothbay - 199
  • Telstar - 199
  • Stearns - 168
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Source: MPA Announces Football Reclassifications
Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top