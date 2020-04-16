MPA Announces Football Reclassifications
The Maine Principals' Association announced the football reclassification for the 2020 fall season. There are four classes as well as large-school and small-school 8-man divisions. Here's the breakdown:
* Granted Classification Waiver
Class A 950+ State Wide
- Thornton - 1476
- Lewiston - 1420
- Bangor - 1202
- Bonny Eagle - 1094
- Oxford Hills - 1021
- Edward Little - 998
- Sanford - 982
- Scarborough - 973
Class B 600-949
North
- Windham - 941
- Skowhegan - 782
- Messalonskee - 735
- Brunswick - 714
- Falmouth/Greely - 710
- Cony - 673
- Brewer - 672
- Mt. Blue - 666
- Lawrence - 610
South
- Deering -929
- Massabesic - 927
- South Portland - 898
- Noble - 894
- Gorham - 819
- Marshwood - 784
- Biddeford - 764
- Portland - 757
- Kennebunk -717
Class C 420-599
North
- *Hampden - 770
- Nokomis - 583
- Medomak Valley - 559
- Hermon - 508
- Belfast - 505
- Old Town - 503
- Oceanside - 474
- Winslow - 438
- MCI - 433
South
- *Westbrook -748
- *Gardiner - 622
- Fryeburg - 575
- York - 553
- Leavitt - 551
- Cape Elizabeth - 514
- Wells - 422
Class D 0-419
- *Freeport - 525
- *John Bapst - 465
- *Poland - 463
- Foxcroft Academy - 415
- Oak Hill - 399
- Lisbon/St. Dom - 357
- Bucksport - 314
- Madison/Carrabec - 299
- Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale - 267
8-Man Large School Division 375+
- Mt. Ararat - 709
- Camden Hills - 693
- Gray-New Gloucester - 596
- Morse - 583
- Lake Region - 535
- MDI - 531
- Waterville - 516
- Yarmouth - 509
- Ellsworth - 455
- Spruce Mountain - 402
- Cheverus - 394
- Mountain Valley - 375
8 Man Small School Division 374-
- *Washington Academy - 404
- Mount View - 374
- Maranacook - 361
- Mattanawcook Academy - 341
- Orono - 338
- Houlton - 336
- Socopee Valley - 310
- Dexter - 290
- Traip Academy - 255
- Old Orchard Beach - 243
- Dirigo - 219
- Boothbay - 199
- Telstar - 199
- Stearns - 168
