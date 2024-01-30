MPA Sets Regional Cheerleading Championship Schedule

The Northern and Southern Maine Regional Cheering Championships will be held at Cony High School in Augusta on Saturday, February 3rd.

Here is the schedule

Class A North/South

7 a.m. - Building Opens - Team Registration

8:56 a.m. - National Anthem

9:00 a.m. - Class A North/South Competition Begins

11:15 a.m. - Class A Awards

Class C North/South

10:30 a.m. - Team Registration

12:26 p.m. - National Anthem

12:30 p.m. - Class C North/south Competition Begins

3:45 p.m. - Class C Awards

Class B - North South

3 p.m. - Team Registration

4:56 p.m. - National Anthem

5 p.m. - Class B North/South Competition Begins

7:45 p.m. - Class B Awards

This year the Top 8 teams from each class will be eligible to advance to the State Cheering Championship. The State Championships will be held Saturday, February 10th at the Augusta Civic Center.

For those who wish to live-stream the event, it will be live-streamed by NFHS (subscription required)

