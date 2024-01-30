MPA Sets Regional Cheerleading Championship Schedule
The Northern and Southern Maine Regional Cheering Championships will be held at Cony High School in Augusta on Saturday, February 3rd.
Here is the schedule
Class A North/South
- 7 a.m. - Building Opens - Team Registration
- 8:56 a.m. - National Anthem
- 9:00 a.m. - Class A North/South Competition Begins
- 11:15 a.m. - Class A Awards
Class C North/South
- 10:30 a.m. - Team Registration
- 12:26 p.m. - National Anthem
- 12:30 p.m. - Class C North/south Competition Begins
- 3:45 p.m. - Class C Awards
Class B - North South
- 3 p.m. - Team Registration
- 4:56 p.m. - National Anthem
- 5 p.m. - Class B North/South Competition Begins
- 7:45 p.m. - Class B Awards
This year the Top 8 teams from each class will be eligible to advance to the State Cheering Championship. The State Championships will be held Saturday, February 10th at the Augusta Civic Center.
For those who wish to live-stream the event, it will be live-streamed by NFHS (subscription required)
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll