MPA State Singles Tennis Results [UPDATE]

The Maine Principal's Association Tennis Singles Championships began Friday, May 20th at Bates College in Lewiston. Best of luck to everyone competing.

Here are the results from the 1st, 2nd Rounds as well as the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals and the Schedule for the Semifinals and Finals on Monday, May 23rd

GIRLS SEEDING:

1 Lidia Gomez, MCI

2 Coco Meserve, Brunswick

3 Abby Emerson, Gorham

4 Amber Woods, Scarborough

5 Mya Vincent, Edward Little

6 Fabienne Nowak, PCHS

7 Linda Bolten, MDI

8 Sadie Yentsch, Kennebunk

9 Caroline Gentile, Cape Elizabeth

10 Jenna Lederer, Portland

11 Claudia Dunn, Cony

12 Ashlyn Bouchard, Caribou

FRIDAY, MAY 20 First Round Results

Camdyn LaMarre (Messalonskee) defeated Anah Albert (Fort Kent) 6-4, 6-4

Sarah Moulton (Washington Academy) lost to Claire Dwyer (Maranacook) 4-6, 3-6

Clarice Bell (Orono) defeated Eliza Naftoly (Berwick Academy) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8_

Lelia Weir (MDI) defeated Isobel Wright (Greely) 6-1, 6-0

Tia Anderson (Marshwood) lost to Hannah Blanchette (Madawaska) 6-2, 6-7 (6), 0-1 (4)

Emilia Ilyas (Kennebunk) defeated Emily Campbell (Waterville) 6-3, 6-1

Mia Netland (Greely) defeated Sydney Loring (Old Town) 6-1, 7-5

Alyssa Conley (Windham) defeated Emma Omiecinski (Lewiston) 6-0, 6-0

Julia Barber (Erskine Academy) defeated Alexis Doton (Calais) 6-0, 6-0

Laura Chapman (Boothbay) defeated Kayla Lockhart (Brewer) 7-5, 6-3

Laura Mueller (Lincoln Academy) defeated Sophie Blanco (Winthrop) 6-2, 6-0

Grace Bell (Mt. Blue) lost to Emma Lindsey (Greely) 0-6, 0-6

Mia Theriault (Caribou) lost to Allie Young (Hall-Dale) 4-6, 6-7 (5)

Libby Forgues (Lewiston) lost to Charlotte Williamson (Falmouth) 2-6, 3-6

Francesca Lombardo (Calais) defeated Sanibel Shinners (Scarborough) 6-1, 7-6 (1)

Ariana Cote (Thornton Academy) lost to Madelynn Deprey (Caribou) 6-1, 4-6, 0-1 (8)

Kusha Kane (Maranacook) lost to Andrea Lamontagne (Kennebunk) 2-6, 2-6

Haylie Peacock (Gardiner) defeated Luna Smith Mejia (Greely) 6-4, 6-0

Rebecca Naftoly (Berwick Academy) v Zoe Castrucci (Hampden Academy) 6-0, 6-1

Keira Gilman (Waterville) v Celia Beutens (Orono) 6-3, 7-5

SECOND ROUND

#9-Caroline Gentile (Cape Elizabeth) defeated Blanchette 6-0, 6-0

#8-Sadie Yentsch (Kennebunk) defeated Weir 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (8)

Bell defeated Dwyer 6-4, 6-1

#1-Lidia Gomez (MCI) v Lamarre 6-0, 6-1

#4-Amber Woods (Scarborough) defeated Ilyas 6-1, 6-4

Netland defeated Conley 6-1, 6-1

#5-Mya Vincent (Edward Little) defeated Barber 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (5)

#12-Ashlyn Bouchard (Caribou) lost to Chapman 2-6, 2-6

#11-Claudia Dunn (Cony) defeated Meuller 6-4, 6-3

#6-Fabienne Nowak (PCHS) defeated Lindsay 6-0, 6-0

Williamson defeated Young 7-5, 6-7 (2), 1-0 (6)

#3-Abby Emerson (Gorham) defeated Lombardo 6-0, 6-3

#10-Jenna Lederer (Portland) defeated DePrey 6-0, 6-0

#7-Linda Bolten (MDI) defeated Lamontagne 6-1, 6-1

Peacock defeated Nattoly 6-4, 5-1 (retired)

#2-Coco Meserve (Brunswick) defeated Gilman 6-0, 6-0

BOYS SEEDING:

1 George Cutone (Kennebunk)

2 Leif Boddie (Greely)

3 Gabriel Naftoly (Berwick Academy)

4 Sam Yoon (Falmouth)

5 Bernardo Tovar (Mt. Blue)

6 Marco Milano (MCI)

7 Sean Flynn (John Bapst)

8 Unai Maldonado (Skowhegan)

9 Daniel Landry (Deering)

10 Terry Ma (Thornton Academy)

11 Will Best (Yarmouth)

12 Xavier Deschaine (Van Buren)

FRIDAY, MAY 20 Boys First Round Results

Rath Schoenthal (Lincoln Academy) lost to Charles Segal (Greely) 4-6, 1-6

Devon Polley (Erskine Academy) lost to Lucas Pawlina (Edward Little) 4-6, 2-6

Finn Castrucci (Hampden Academy) lost to Quinn Federle (Yarmouth) 1-6, 4-6

Dominic Walls (Portland) defeated Gavin Bavis (Lewiston) 6-1, 6-0

Abe Bouchard (Caribou) defeated Carson Zundel (Mt. Blue) 4-6, 6-4, 0-1 (4)

Mattia Meucci (MCI) defeated Henry Kerr (Waynflete) 5-7, 3-6

Ethan Carlisle (Presque Isle) lost to Westy Granholm (MDI) 0-6, 0-6

Peter Rinehart (Greely) defeated Collin Bennett (Fort Kent) 6-1, 6-0

Laken Walker (John Bapst) lost to Gabe Berman (Cape Elizabeth) 0-6, 0-6

Koa Barrett (Ellsworth) defeated Nick Poulin (Waterville) 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Isaac Ouellette (Madison) lost to Drake Turcotte (Skowhegan) 0-6, 0-6

Luke Carey (Carrabec) lost to Merrick Meardon (Brunswick) 4-6, 4-6

James Stinson (Mt. Blue) lost to Jordan Clavette (Wisdom) 3-6, 2-6

Eben Harrison (Cape Elizabeth) lost to Sam Poth (John Bapst) 1-6, 2-6

Bryce Poulin (NYA) lost to Landon Weaver (Mt. Ararat) 3-6, 3-6

Max Friedlander (MDI) defeated Casey Duncan (Lincoln Academy) 6-2, 6-0

Isaac Swain (Medomak Valley) defeated Robbie Bennett (GSA) 6-3, 6-3

Arda Perilti (Lee Academy) lost to Jonah Chen (Edward Little) 1-6, 1-6

Alberto DeGirolamo (MCI) lost to Will Smith (Kennebunk)0-6, 1-6

Theodore Demetriou (Waynflete) lost to Anton Behuniak (Cheverus) 4-6, 3-6

SECOND ROUND

#1-George Cutone (Kennebunk) defeated Seagal 6-0, 6-0

Federle defeated Pawlina 6-0, 6-1

#8-Unai Maldonado (Skowhegan) defeated Walls 6-0, 6-2

#9-Daniel Landry (Deering) defeated Zundel 6-0, 6-1

#4-Sam Yoon (Falmouth) defeated Kerr 6-2, 6-1

Granholm defeated Rinehart 6-1, 6-2

#5-Bernardo Tovar (Mt. Blue) defeated Berman 6-3, 6-0

#12-Xavier Deschaine (Van Buren) lost to Barrett 4-6, 5-7

#11-Will Best (Yarmouth) defeated Turcotte 6-0, 6-1

#6-Marco Milano (MCI) defeated Meardon 7-6 (9), 6-0

Poth defeated Clavette 6-2, 6-0

#3-Gabriel Naftoly (Berwick Academy) defeated Weaver 6-0, 6-0

#10-Terry Ma (Thornton Academy) lost to Friedlander 6-7 (6), 3-6

#7-Sean Flynn (John Bapst) lost to Swain 6-3, 1--6, 0-1 (8)

Smith defeated Chen 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

#2-Leif Boddie (Greely) defeated Behuniak 6-0, 6-0

GIRLS AND BOYS ROUND OF 16 AND QUARTERFINALS

Girls Round of 16

#1 Gomez defeated Bell 6-1, 6-2

#8 Yentsch defeated #9 Gentile 6-4, 6-3

#4 Woods defeated Netland 6-2, 6-0

#5 Vincent defeated Chapman 6-1, 7-5

#6 Nowak defeated #11 Dunn 6-0, 6-2

#3 Emerson defeated Williamson 6-0, 6-0

#10 Lederer defeated #7 Bolten 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

#2 Meserved defeated Peackock 6-3, 6-0

Girls Quarterfinals

#1 Gomez defeated #8 Yentsch 6-0, 6-1

#5 Vinicent defeated #4 Woods 6-4, 6-3

#6 Nowak defeated #3 Emerson 6-1, 6-1

#2 Meserve defeated #10 Lederer 6-0, 6-0

Boys Round of 16

#1 Cutone defeated Federle 6-0, 6-1

#8 Madonado defeatd #9 Landry 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

#4 Yoon defeated Granholm 6-2, 6-0

#5 Tovar defeated Barrett 6-2, 6-2

#11 Best defeated #6 Milano 7-5, 6-1

#3 Naftoly defeated Poth 6-4, 6-1

Friedlander defeated Swain 6-1, 6-4

#2 Boddie defeated Smith 6-0, 6-0

Boys Quarterfinals

#1 Cutone defeated #8 Maldonado 6-0, 6-0

#4 Yoon defeated #5 Tovar 6-2, 4-5 retired

#3 Naftoly defeated #11 Best 6-0, 6-2

#2 Boddie defeated Friedlander 6-1, 6-1

GIRLS AND BOYS SEMIFINALS AND CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday, May 23 – Beginning at 9:30 AM

Girls Semifinals

#1 Lidia Gomez (MCI) vs. #5 Mya Vincent (Edward Little)

#2 Coco Meserve (Brunswick) vs. #6 Fabi Nowack (PCHS)

Boys Semifinals

#1 George Cutone (Kennebunk) vs. #4 Sam Yoon (Falmouth)

#2 Leif Boddie (Greely) vs. #3 Gabe Naftoly (Berwick Academy)

Girls and Boys Championship Match - 1 p.m.