Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, May 26th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor Christian 10 Central 0

Camden Hills 8 Skowhegan 7

Caribou 7 Fort Kent 3

Cony 10 Nokomis 6

Deering 4 Portland 2

Dexter/PCHS 2 Bucksport 1

Ellsworth 3 Hermon 2

Falmouth 5 Cheverus 2

Forest Hills 20 Greenville 0

Foxcroft Academy 10 MCI 0

Freeport 7 Poland 5

Gorham 14 Westbrook 0

Hodgdon 15 Southern Aroostook 7

John Bapst 6 Waterville 2

Katahdin 6 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 1

Lawrence 4 Gardiner 3

Leavitt 6 Lincoln Academy 0

Lisbon 8 Mountain Valley 5

Madawaska 5 Wisdom 4

Marshwood 13 Windham 3

Messalonskee 14 Brewer 4

Morse 5 Erskine Academy 1

Mount Ararat 19 Mt. Blue 5

Narraguagus 8 Machias 7

Oceanside 15 Winslow 5

Old Town 12 Orono 8

Oxford Hills 11 Edward Little 3

Richmond 6 Buckfield 0

Sacopee Valley 10 Traip Academy 0

Sanford 3 Massabesic 0

South Portland 4 Kennebunk 0

Stearns 19 Penquis Valley 3

Telstar 12 Temple Academy 0

Thornton Academy 5 Bonny Eagle 3

Washington Academy 14 GSA 1

Waynflete/NYA 2 Old Orchard Beach 1

Woodland 15 Shead 3

Softball

Biddeford 9 Thornton Academy 8

Bonny Eagle 8 South Portland 1

Brewer 16 Messalonskee 6

Bucksport 10 Dexter 0

Camden Hills 4 Skowhegan 3

Caribou 16 Fort Kent 4

Central 12 Bangor Christian 5

Cheverus 4 Scarborough 0

Erskine Academy 4 Morse 0

Forest Hills 10 Greenville 0

Forest Hills 21 Greenville 0

Fort Fairfield 8 Ashland 4

Gorham 12 Massabesic 0

Hall-Dale 6 Mount Abram 5

Hermon 2 Ellsworth 1

Katahdin 14 Washburn/Easton 1

Lawrence 8 Gardiner 7

Leavitt 20 Lincoln Academy 2

MCI 5 Foxcroft Academy 3

Marshwood 8 Kennebunk 5

Monmouth Academy 5 Maison 0

Mount Blue 12 Mt. Ararat 0

Mountain Valley 13 Lisbon 2

Narraguagus 15 Machias 5

Nokomis 11 Cony 6

NYA 15 Old Orchard Beach 0

Orono 5 Old Town 2

Oxford Hills 4 Edward Little 3

Penquis Valley 14 Stearns 7

Poland 12 Freeport 5

Sanford 6 Deering/Portland 5

Scarborough 9 Noble 5

Southern Aroostook 21 Hodgdon 4

Sumner 15 Searsport 0

Telstar/Gould 19 Temple Academy 1

Washington Academy 15 GSA 0

Waterville 11 John Bapst 8

Windham 12 Westbrook 1

Winslow 23 Oceanside 2

Wisdom 22 Madawaska 0

Woodland 17 Shead 4

Girls Tennis

Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1

Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Deering 3 Westbrook 2

Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1

Falmouth 4 Gorham 1

Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0

Hall-Dale 5 Dirigo 0

Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 2

John Bapst 3 Orono 2

Kennebunk 3 Massabesic 2

Lincoln Academy 5 Medomak Valley 0

MCI 5 Gardiner 0

Marshwood 5 South Portland 0

Messalonskee 3 Mount Blue 2

MDI 4 Hermon 1

Scarborough 4 Sanford 1

Washington Academy 3 Calais 2

Washington Academy 4 Calais 1

Waterville 5 Winslow 0

Windham 3 Portland 2

Boys Tennis

Brunswick 5 Mt. Blue 0

Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1

Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Deering 5 Westbrook 0

Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1

Erskine Academy 3 Oceanside 2

Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0

Hall-Dale 3 Madison 2

Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 1

Hermon 5 MDI 0

Kennebunk 5 Massabesic 0

MCI 5 Waterville 0

Marshwood 5 South Portland 0

Morse 5 Belfast 0

Mountain Valley 3 Spruce Mountain 2

Orono 4 John Bapst 1

Portland 4 Windham 1

Scarborough 5 Sanford 0

Thornton Academy 5 Biddeford 0

Washington Academy 5 Calais 0

Washington Academy 5 Calais 0

Waynflete 4 NYA 1

Yarmouth 5 York 0

Girls Lacrosse

Camden Hills 11 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 10

Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 5

Freeport 13 Waynflete 2

Greely 20 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1

Kennebunk 18 Massabesic 4

Lake Region 8 Leavitt 2

Marshwood 16 Biddeford 1

Messalonskee 14 Morse 11

Mount Ararat 11 Mt. Blue 2

NYA 7 Wells 6

Northern Maine Moose 11 Winslow/Lawrence 10

Scarborough 12 South Portland 2

Thornton Academy 18 Portland 1

Westbrook 11 Sanford 9

Yarmouth 13 Cape Elizabeth 10

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 11 Marshwood 7

Brunswick 18 Oak Hill 5

Cape Elizabeth 9 Greely 6

Deering 16 South Portland 3

Falmouth 14 Windham 0

Freeport 11 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8

Fryeburg Academy 15 Mt. Blue 11

John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 13 Nokomis/MCI 3

Lake Region 11 Traip Academy 6

Leavitt 10 Oxford Hills 8

Lewiston 8 Cony 7

Messalonskee 11 Morse 5

NYA 9 Wells 8

Thornton Academy 12 Yarmouth 8

Westbrook 15 Biddeford 3

York 14 Gorham 5

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