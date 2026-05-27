Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 26
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, May 26th
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor Christian 10 Central 0
- Camden Hills 8 Skowhegan 7
- Caribou 7 Fort Kent 3
- Cony 10 Nokomis 6
- Deering 4 Portland 2
- Dexter/PCHS 2 Bucksport 1
- Ellsworth 3 Hermon 2
- Falmouth 5 Cheverus 2
- Forest Hills 20 Greenville 0
- Foxcroft Academy 10 MCI 0
- Freeport 7 Poland 5
- Gorham 14 Westbrook 0
- Hodgdon 15 Southern Aroostook 7
- John Bapst 6 Waterville 2
- Katahdin 6 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 1
- Lawrence 4 Gardiner 3
- Leavitt 6 Lincoln Academy 0
- Lisbon 8 Mountain Valley 5
- Madawaska 5 Wisdom 4
- Marshwood 13 Windham 3
- Messalonskee 14 Brewer 4
- Morse 5 Erskine Academy 1
- Mount Ararat 19 Mt. Blue 5
- Narraguagus 8 Machias 7
- Oceanside 15 Winslow 5
- Old Town 12 Orono 8
- Oxford Hills 11 Edward Little 3
- Richmond 6 Buckfield 0
- Sacopee Valley 10 Traip Academy 0
- Sanford 3 Massabesic 0
- South Portland 4 Kennebunk 0
- Stearns 19 Penquis Valley 3
- Telstar 12 Temple Academy 0
- Thornton Academy 5 Bonny Eagle 3
- Washington Academy 14 GSA 1
- Waynflete/NYA 2 Old Orchard Beach 1
- Woodland 15 Shead 3
Softball
- Biddeford 9 Thornton Academy 8
- Bonny Eagle 8 South Portland 1
- Brewer 16 Messalonskee 6
- Bucksport 10 Dexter 0
- Camden Hills 4 Skowhegan 3
- Caribou 16 Fort Kent 4
- Central 12 Bangor Christian 5
- Cheverus 4 Scarborough 0
- Erskine Academy 4 Morse 0
- Forest Hills 10 Greenville 0
- Forest Hills 21 Greenville 0
- Fort Fairfield 8 Ashland 4
- Gorham 12 Massabesic 0
- Hall-Dale 6 Mount Abram 5
- Hermon 2 Ellsworth 1
- Katahdin 14 Washburn/Easton 1
- Lawrence 8 Gardiner 7
- Leavitt 20 Lincoln Academy 2
- MCI 5 Foxcroft Academy 3
- Marshwood 8 Kennebunk 5
- Monmouth Academy 5 Maison 0
- Mount Blue 12 Mt. Ararat 0
- Mountain Valley 13 Lisbon 2
- Narraguagus 15 Machias 5
- Nokomis 11 Cony 6
- NYA 15 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Orono 5 Old Town 2
- Oxford Hills 4 Edward Little 3
- Penquis Valley 14 Stearns 7
- Poland 12 Freeport 5
- Sanford 6 Deering/Portland 5
- Scarborough 9 Noble 5
- Southern Aroostook 21 Hodgdon 4
- Sumner 15 Searsport 0
- Telstar/Gould 19 Temple Academy 1
- Washington Academy 15 GSA 0
- Waterville 11 John Bapst 8
- Windham 12 Westbrook 1
- Winslow 23 Oceanside 2
- Wisdom 22 Madawaska 0
- Woodland 17 Shead 4
Girls Tennis
- Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1
- Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0
- Deering 3 Westbrook 2
- Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1
- Falmouth 4 Gorham 1
- Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0
- Hall-Dale 5 Dirigo 0
- Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 2
- John Bapst 3 Orono 2
- Kennebunk 3 Massabesic 2
- Lincoln Academy 5 Medomak Valley 0
- MCI 5 Gardiner 0
- Marshwood 5 South Portland 0
- Messalonskee 3 Mount Blue 2
- MDI 4 Hermon 1
- Scarborough 4 Sanford 1
- Washington Academy 3 Calais 2
- Washington Academy 4 Calais 1
- Waterville 5 Winslow 0
- Windham 3 Portland 2
Boys Tennis
- Brunswick 5 Mt. Blue 0
- Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1
- Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0
- Deering 5 Westbrook 0
- Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1
- Erskine Academy 3 Oceanside 2
- Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0
- Hall-Dale 3 Madison 2
- Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 1
- Hermon 5 MDI 0
- Kennebunk 5 Massabesic 0
- MCI 5 Waterville 0
- Marshwood 5 South Portland 0
- Morse 5 Belfast 0
- Mountain Valley 3 Spruce Mountain 2
- Orono 4 John Bapst 1
- Portland 4 Windham 1
- Scarborough 5 Sanford 0
- Thornton Academy 5 Biddeford 0
- Washington Academy 5 Calais 0
- Washington Academy 5 Calais 0
- Waynflete 4 NYA 1
- Yarmouth 5 York 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Camden Hills 11 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 10
- Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 5
- Freeport 13 Waynflete 2
- Greely 20 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1
- Kennebunk 18 Massabesic 4
- Lake Region 8 Leavitt 2
- Marshwood 16 Biddeford 1
- Messalonskee 14 Morse 11
- Mount Ararat 11 Mt. Blue 2
- NYA 7 Wells 6
- Northern Maine Moose 11 Winslow/Lawrence 10
- Scarborough 12 South Portland 2
- Thornton Academy 18 Portland 1
- Westbrook 11 Sanford 9
- Yarmouth 13 Cape Elizabeth 10
Boys Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 11 Marshwood 7
- Brunswick 18 Oak Hill 5
- Cape Elizabeth 9 Greely 6
- Deering 16 South Portland 3
- Falmouth 14 Windham 0
- Freeport 11 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8
- Fryeburg Academy 15 Mt. Blue 11
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 13 Nokomis/MCI 3
- Lake Region 11 Traip Academy 6
- Leavitt 10 Oxford Hills 8
- Lewiston 8 Cony 7
- Messalonskee 11 Morse 5
- NYA 9 Wells 8
- Thornton Academy 12 Yarmouth 8
- Westbrook 15 Biddeford 3
- York 14 Gorham 5
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