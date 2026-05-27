Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 26

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 26

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Tuesday, May 26th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor Christian 10 Central 0
  • Camden Hills 8 Skowhegan 7
  • Caribou 7 Fort Kent 3
  • Cony 10 Nokomis 6
  • Deering 4 Portland 2
  • Dexter/PCHS 2 Bucksport 1
  • Ellsworth 3 Hermon 2
  • Falmouth 5 Cheverus 2
  • Forest Hills 20 Greenville 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 10 MCI 0
  • Freeport 7 Poland 5
  • Gorham 14 Westbrook 0
  • Hodgdon 15 Southern Aroostook 7
  • John Bapst 6 Waterville 2
  • Katahdin 6 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 1
  • Lawrence 4 Gardiner 3
  • Leavitt 6 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Lisbon 8 Mountain Valley 5
  • Madawaska 5 Wisdom 4
  • Marshwood 13 Windham 3
  • Messalonskee 14 Brewer 4
  • Morse 5 Erskine Academy 1
  • Mount Ararat 19 Mt. Blue 5
  • Narraguagus 8 Machias 7
  • Oceanside 15 Winslow 5
  • Old Town 12 Orono 8
  • Oxford Hills 11 Edward Little 3
  • Richmond 6 Buckfield 0
  • Sacopee Valley 10 Traip Academy 0
  • Sanford 3 Massabesic 0
  • South Portland 4 Kennebunk 0
  • Stearns 19 Penquis Valley 3
  • Telstar 12 Temple Academy 0
  • Thornton Academy 5 Bonny Eagle 3
  • Washington Academy 14 GSA 1
  • Waynflete/NYA 2 Old Orchard Beach 1
  • Woodland 15 Shead 3

Softball

  • Biddeford 9 Thornton Academy 8
  • Bonny Eagle 8 South Portland 1
  • Brewer 16 Messalonskee 6
  • Bucksport 10 Dexter 0
  • Camden Hills 4 Skowhegan 3
  • Caribou 16 Fort Kent 4
  • Central 12 Bangor Christian 5
  • Cheverus 4 Scarborough 0
  • Erskine Academy 4 Morse 0
  • Forest Hills 10 Greenville 0
  • Forest Hills 21 Greenville 0
  • Fort Fairfield 8 Ashland 4
  • Gorham 12 Massabesic 0
  • Hall-Dale 6 Mount Abram 5
  • Hermon 2 Ellsworth 1
  • Katahdin 14 Washburn/Easton 1
  • Lawrence 8 Gardiner 7
  • Leavitt 20 Lincoln Academy 2
  • MCI 5 Foxcroft Academy 3
  • Marshwood 8 Kennebunk 5
  • Monmouth Academy 5 Maison 0
  • Mount Blue 12 Mt. Ararat 0
  • Mountain Valley 13 Lisbon 2
  • Narraguagus 15 Machias 5
  • Nokomis 11 Cony 6
  • NYA 15 Old Orchard Beach 0
  • Orono 5 Old Town 2
  • Oxford Hills 4 Edward Little 3
  • Penquis Valley 14 Stearns 7
  • Poland 12 Freeport 5
  • Sanford 6 Deering/Portland 5
  • Scarborough 9 Noble 5
  • Southern Aroostook 21 Hodgdon 4
  • Sumner 15 Searsport 0
  • Telstar/Gould 19 Temple Academy 1
  • Washington Academy 15 GSA 0
  • Waterville 11 John Bapst 8
  • Windham 12 Westbrook 1
  • Winslow 23 Oceanside 2
  • Wisdom 22 Madawaska 0
  • Woodland 17 Shead 4

Girls Tennis

  • Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1
  • Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Deering 3 Westbrook 2
  • Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1
  • Falmouth 4 Gorham 1
  • Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0
  • Hall-Dale 5 Dirigo 0
  • Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 2
  • John Bapst 3 Orono 2
  • Kennebunk 3 Massabesic 2
  • Lincoln Academy 5 Medomak Valley 0
  • MCI 5 Gardiner 0
  • Marshwood 5 South Portland 0
  • Messalonskee 3 Mount Blue 2
  • MDI 4 Hermon 1
  • Scarborough 4 Sanford 1
  • Washington Academy 3 Calais 2
  • Washington Academy 4 Calais 1
  • Waterville 5 Winslow 0
  • Windham 3 Portland 2

Boys Tennis

  • Brunswick 5 Mt. Blue 0
  • Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1
  • Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Deering 5 Westbrook 0
  • Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1
  • Erskine Academy 3 Oceanside 2
  • Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0
  • Hall-Dale 3 Madison 2
  • Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 1
  • Hermon 5 MDI 0
  • Kennebunk 5 Massabesic 0
  • MCI 5 Waterville 0
  • Marshwood 5 South Portland 0
  • Morse 5 Belfast 0
  • Mountain Valley 3 Spruce Mountain 2
  • Orono 4 John Bapst 1
  • Portland 4 Windham 1
  • Scarborough 5 Sanford 0
  • Thornton Academy 5 Biddeford 0
  • Washington Academy 5 Calais 0
  • Washington Academy 5 Calais 0
  • Waynflete 4 NYA 1
  • Yarmouth 5 York 0

Girls Lacrosse

  • Camden Hills 11 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 10
  • Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 5
  • Freeport 13 Waynflete 2
  • Greely 20 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1
  • Kennebunk 18 Massabesic 4
  • Lake Region 8 Leavitt 2
  • Marshwood 16 Biddeford 1
  • Messalonskee 14 Morse 11
  • Mount Ararat 11 Mt. Blue 2
  • NYA 7 Wells 6
  • Northern Maine Moose 11 Winslow/Lawrence 10
  • Scarborough 12 South Portland 2
  • Thornton Academy 18 Portland 1
  • Westbrook 11 Sanford 9
  • Yarmouth 13 Cape Elizabeth 10

Boys Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 11 Marshwood 7
  • Brunswick 18 Oak Hill 5
  • Cape Elizabeth 9 Greely 6
  • Deering 16 South Portland 3
  • Falmouth 14 Windham 0
  • Freeport 11 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8
  • Fryeburg Academy 15 Mt. Blue 11
  • John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 13 Nokomis/MCI 3
  • Lake Region 11 Traip Academy 6
  • Leavitt 10 Oxford Hills 8
  • Lewiston 8 Cony 7
  • Messalonskee 11 Morse 5
  • NYA 9 Wells 8
  • Thornton Academy 12 Yarmouth 8
  • Westbrook 15 Biddeford 3
  • York 14 Gorham 5
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Tennis

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