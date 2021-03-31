Munch Madness – Final 4

Our bracket, which began with 40 snacks, has now reached the Final Four.

4th-seeded Popcorn emerged from the Salty Region, claiming 58.3% of the vote in the final vs. #3 Peanuts/Assorted Nuts.

The 2-seed Oreo came out of the Sweet Region after defeating #4 Rice Krispies with 76.9% of the vote.

In the Cheese Region, #1 Cheetos edged #3 Cheez It with 56% of the vote, while #2 Nacho Cheese Doritos reigned supreme in the Chip Region and trounced top-seeded Lays Classic with 80% of the vote.

Now, Salty meets Sweet. Cheese takes on Chip. Which two snacks should advance to Friday's final?