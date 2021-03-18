Munch Madness: Sweet Region Quarterfinals

Salty Region Results:

- #1 Fritos defeated #8 Chex Mix; #2 Beef Jerky defeated #7 Pretzels; #3 Peanuts/Assorted Nuts defeated #6 Ritz Crackers; #4 Popcorn defeated #5 Granola Bars.

It's day two in the Round of 32 and the focus shifts to the Sweet Region. A group led by the top-seed Fruit Snacks also saw Milano Cookies and Ho Hos make their way into the quarterfinal round via the play-in match-ups.

Which snacks move onto the Sweet 16? That's for you to decide...