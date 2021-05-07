NASCAR Could Have An Interesting Twist Brewing

Eleven races in to the NASCAR season and there have been 10 different winners.

Only Martin Truex Junior has won two races.

So what happens if there are more winners than spots in the NASCAR playoffs? Could there be more winners than spots in the Chase for the Cup at the end of the year?

Brandon Croud thinks it's possible to end up with 17 winning drivers and only 16 spots in the playoffs, it may not be likely, but it could happen.

Then what?

We discuss that and the race this weekend at Darlington with the Professor from the Lapped Traffic Podcast.

We also talked about the Next Generation of cars that will be taking the track that were just unveiled.

