NBA Finals Preview: Who Ya Got, Who Will Win MVP? [ Polls]

For the first time since June 16, 2010, it's a Celtics gameday in the NBA Finals.

It's been well established by this point that no team has played the Warriors tougher since their dynastic run began in 2015 than the Celtics, who are 9-7 vs. Golden State over that stretch (the only team in the NBA with a winning record vs. the Warriors over the last eight seasons.

The metrics suggest we shouldn't even play the series and instead just award the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Celtics. FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Celtics an 80 percent chance to win the Finals, while ESPN's Basketball Power Index takes it a step further, giving the C's an 86% advantage in the series. Both those numbers seem a tad disrespectful to the opposition, who are playing in this final series for the 6th time in the last eight years.

Are you riding with the numbers, or does Golden State's pedigree make you think there will be another parade around the Bay Area in a couple weeks' time?

*Odds for NBA Finals MVP from Caesar's Sportsbook...