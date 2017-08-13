The South Portland Little League postseason run is over. The Connecticut champs beat up Maine 10-0 in the New England Regional title game. The Fairfield American team will represent the region at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennslyvania.

Connecticut put together three big innings - three runs in the 3rd inning, four runs in the 4th and another 3 runs in the 6th. They pounded out 13 hits.

Meanwhile, the Maine champs could do nothing with Connecticut pitchers, only collecting four hits.

The Fairfield American team will head to Williamsport with a 3-0 regional record.

The South Portland American team finishes with the most wins (4) but twp losses to Connecticut.