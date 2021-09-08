New Coaches & A Late Win Highlight Maine College Sports

UMaine Headlines -

UMaine announced the coaching staff for the men’s basketball team. Richard Barron had to replace his entire staff after all of his assistants left the program this summer.

• Jai Stedman – who was the interim head coach at Texas Rio Grande Valley this past season joins the staff

o He will work with the Black Bears Bigs and run the defense

• Michael Strickland will work with the guards after coaching the last two seasons with Tuskegee University

• Kyle Drennen will coach the UMaine wing players after being the director of operations at the University of Illinois Chicago last season

• Lance Richardson will be the Black Bears' Director of Quality Control and Operations – his last job was as a high school coach in Arizona

• The UMaine schedule starts Tuesday November 9th at Virginia Tech

Maine h0ckey is bringing back a former Black Bear to the bench as an assistant coach.

• Daniel Perez wore the number 29 for UMaine from 2015 to 2019, and now returns to the bench at the Alfond with the staff of Ben Barr

• 8 goals and 11 assists in 115 game played for the Black Bears

• Perez owns and operates his own podcast named 'Monkey Mind' – it’s a podcast focused on athletes and mental health

The UMaine Field Hockey team is 1-and-3 to start the season, with all 3 losses coming in overtime to top 25 ranked opponents, and that is enough credit from the coaches around the country to put the Black Bears in this week’s rankings at number 25 in the nation.

• First time in the Top 25 since September 10th, 2019 when the Bears were ranked 24th

• Maine losses at #3 Boston College, at UMass who is #21 this week, and against #15 Harvard

• Bears play #23 Kent State Saturday, and at #5 Northwestern Sunday both games at Northwestern in Illinois

Husson Headlines –

Husson men’s soccer improved to 2-0-and-1 this season with a golden goal in extra time last night in Bangor to beat Eastern Nazarene 2-1.

• Pedro Molina scored on a header in the 103rd minute to give the Eagles the win