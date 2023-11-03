ERNIE CLARK PICKS WINNERS FOR WEEK 10 of HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

It is playoff time in high school football. Here is who Ernie is going with this week as the football season winds down.

Last week: 12-8 (.600)

Season: 140-40 (.778)

Week 10

Class A North semifinals

At #1 Portland 31, #4 Lewiston 12

At #2 Oxford Hills 28, #3 Windham 14

Class A South semifinals

At #1 Thornton Academy 27, #4 Sanford 14

#3 Bonny Eagle 35, at #2 Noble 20

Class B North semifinals

At #1 Lawrence 35, #4 Gardiner 6

#3 Cony 42, at #2 Messalonskee 38

Class B South semifinals

At #1 Kennebunk 31, #4 Westbrook 7

#3 Marshwood 28, at #2 Massabesic 14

Class C North semifinals

At #1 Oceanside 35, #5 Nokomis 12

At #2 Medomak Valley 28, #3 Hermon 16

Class C South semifinals

At #1 Leavitt 48, #4 Cape Elizabeth 7

At #2 Fryeburg Academy 27, #3 Cheverus 21

Class D North semifinals

At #1 Foxcroft Academy 32, #4 Winslow 14

At #2 John Bapst 37, #6 Old Town 12

Class D South semifinals

At #1 Wells 28, #5 Freeport 7

#3 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 20, #2 Oak Hill 18

8-player North large-school final

At #1 Camden Hills 18, #3 MDI 14

8-player South large-school final

At #2 Greely 32, #4 Brunswick 24

8-player North small-school final

At #1 Orono 30, #3 Stearns/Schenck 20

8-player South small-school final

At #1 Old Orchard Beach 50, #3 Maranacook 19

Colleges

Hampton 31, Maine 30

Husson 30, U. New England 28