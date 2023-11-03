ERNIE CLARK PICKS WINNERS FOR WEEK 10 of HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
It is playoff time in high school football. Here is who Ernie is going with this week as the football season winds down.
Last week: 12-8 (.600)
Season: 140-40 (.778)
Week 10
Class A North semifinals
At #1 Portland 31, #4 Lewiston 12
At #2 Oxford Hills 28, #3 Windham 14
Class A South semifinals
At #1 Thornton Academy 27, #4 Sanford 14
#3 Bonny Eagle 35, at #2 Noble 20
Class B North semifinals
At #1 Lawrence 35, #4 Gardiner 6
#3 Cony 42, at #2 Messalonskee 38
Class B South semifinals
At #1 Kennebunk 31, #4 Westbrook 7
#3 Marshwood 28, at #2 Massabesic 14
Class C North semifinals
At #1 Oceanside 35, #5 Nokomis 12
At #2 Medomak Valley 28, #3 Hermon 16
Class C South semifinals
At #1 Leavitt 48, #4 Cape Elizabeth 7
At #2 Fryeburg Academy 27, #3 Cheverus 21
Class D North semifinals
At #1 Foxcroft Academy 32, #4 Winslow 14
At #2 John Bapst 37, #6 Old Town 12
Class D South semifinals
At #1 Wells 28, #5 Freeport 7
#3 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 20, #2 Oak Hill 18
8-player North large-school final
At #1 Camden Hills 18, #3 MDI 14
8-player South large-school final
At #2 Greely 32, #4 Brunswick 24
8-player North small-school final
At #1 Orono 30, #3 Stearns/Schenck 20
8-player South small-school final
At #1 Old Orchard Beach 50, #3 Maranacook 19
Colleges
Hampton 31, Maine 30
Husson 30, U. New England 28