Newport Maine’s Cooper Flagg and USA U-17 Advance to Final Beating Lithuania 89-62 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg and the USA U-17 Team advanced to the FIBA U-17 Final on Sunday, July 10th after the USA defeated Lithuania 89-62 Saturday afternoon.

You can watch/rewatch the USA-Lithuania game below

The USA U-17 will play the winner of the Spain-France semifinal in the finals on Sunday, July 10th at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg played 16 minutes on Saturday. He had 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot.

In 6 games (4 pool, quarterfinal and semifinal) Flagg is averaging 18.4 points per game, 9.2 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game and 2.7 blocked shots per game.

