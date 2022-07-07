Which Team Do You Hate The Most? [Poll]

I know, hate is a strong word. But when it comes to sports fandom, passion burns deep, and with that comes a strong dislike of any team that gets between your squad and glory.

The Yankees are coming to Boston tonight to reignite what NESN will tell you is "The Greatest Rivalry in Sports." It's not, at least not now in 2022. It has been at times, but it's just not the case anymore.

But that's the beauty of being a sports fan. You can hold grudges as long as you want. Most times, that's how it works. A team or athlete burned you one too many times and then they're on your you-know-what list.

What team can you stand the least? And yes, I included some of our local favorites. The Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots are three of the most popular teams in their respective sports, but also three of the most polarizing. Passion runs both ways.