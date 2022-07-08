Quarterfinal Field Set in Town of the Year 2022 [Results]

The Round of 16 has gone final! Here are the full results and the eight towns that have moved one step closer to being named Town of the Year 2022:

Winterport def. Camden, 50.8%-49.2%

Searsport def. Hermon, 64.9%-35.1%

Jonesport def. Stonington, 63.9%-36.1%

Ellsworth def. Hampden, 60.2%-39.8%

Belfast def. Unity, 73.3%-26.7%

Castine def. Machias, 63.3%-36.7%

Bucksport def. Levant, 76.5%-23.5%

Greenville def. Bar Harbor, 66.3%-33.7%

The quarterfinal matchups will be: Winterport vs. Searsport; Jonesport vs. Ellsworth; Belfast vs. Castine; Bucksport vs. Greenville.

Voting for the quarterfinals will open on Monday (7/11) at noon, and run through Friday (7/15) at 6pm.