UMaine Announces 2022-23 Men’s Hockey Schedule

The University of Maine announced today, July 7th their 2022-23 schedule for the Men's Hockey Team.

The schedule features 24 Hockey East games and 11 non-conference games. The 2022-23 season will be the 2nd for Head Coach Bill Barr.

Maine is home for the last 4 games of the season. The Black Bears only play UNH twice on the year, with both games away, in New Hampshire

Here's the schedule

Saturday October 1 Exhibition vs. University of Prince Edward Island

Friday October 7 Ice Breaker Tournament @ Denver

Saturday October 8 Ice Breaker Tournament @ Denver

Saturday October 15 @ Bentley University

Saturday October 22 vs. Quinnipiac

Sunday October 23 vs. Quinnipiac

Friday October 28 vs. Northeastern (Hockey East)

Saturday October 29 vs. Northeastern (Hockey East)

Friday November 4 @ University of Connecticut (Hockey East)

Saturday November 5 @ University of Connecticut (Hockey East)

Friday November 11 @ Merrimack (Hockey East)

Saturday November 12 @ Merrimack (Hockey East)

Saturday November 26 vs. American International

Friday December 2 @ University of Vermont (Hockey East)

Saturday December 3 @ University of Vermont (Hockey East)

Saturday December 10 vs. Canisius College

Friday December 30 @ Colgate

Saturday December 31 @ Colgate

Friday January 6 vs. University of Alaska Anchorage

Saturday January 7 vs. University of Alaska Anchorage

Friday January 13 vs. UMass Lowell (Hockey East)

Saturday January 14 vs. UMass Lowell (Hockey East)

Friday January 20 @ Boston University (Hockey East)

Saturday January 21 @ Boston University (Hockey East)

Friday January 27 vs. Providence (Hockey East)

Saturday January 28 vs. Providence (Hockey East)

Friday February 3 vs. Boston University (Hockey East)

Sunday February 5 vs. Merrimack (Hockey East)

Friday February 10 @ Boston College (Hockey East)

Sunday February 12 @ UMass Lowell (Hockey East)

Friday February 17 @ University of New Hampshire (Hockey East)

Saturday February 18 @ University of New Hampshire (Hockey East)

Friday February 24 vs. Boston College (Hockey East)

Saturday February 25 vs. Boston College (Hockey East)

Friday March 3 vs University of Massachusetts (Hockey East)

Saturday March 4 vs. University of Massachusetts (Hockey East)