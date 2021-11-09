NFL Superlatives: Is Brady The MVP Through First Half?

At 44 years young, Tom Brady can still spin the ole pigskin.

The Bucs QB is on pace for an NFL-record-shattering passing yard total and a cool 53 TD's through the air. Plus, his squad is 6-2 and if we know anything about TB12, it's that his teams usually don't peak until the second half of the season.

For all of those reasons, DraftKings Sportsbook has Brady atop their midseason MVP watchlist, though he's got some company.

Joining Brady as the co-betting favorite at +350 to take home the award is Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen.

After Brady and Allen, Kyler Murray (+750) has the third-best MVP odds, followed by Matthew Stafford (+800) and Lamar Jackson (+1000) to round out the top-5.

Through roughly half of the 2021 NFL regular season (which seems crazy to be saying already) who gets your vote for MVP?