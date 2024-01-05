Feel like you're missing out on the biggest basketball games this weekend? Cooper and Ace Flagg are leading Montverde Academy in a pair of sold-out basketball games this weekend in Portland. These games sold out the minute they were announced.

The schedule is as follows

January 5 - 5:30 p.m. Nokomis vs. Cony

January 5 - 7:30 p.m. Montverde Academy vs. Gonzaga College High School

January 6 - 4 p.m. Kimball Union vs. St. Paul's High School

January 6 - 6 p.m. Montverde Academy vs. CATS Academy

The January 5th games are taking place at the Cross Insurance Arena while the January 6th games are at the Portland Expo.

The Flaggs helped lead Nokomis to their gold ball win in 2022. Former Bangor Ram Landon Clarke plays for St. Paul's High School.

So, how do you watch? WHOU Live, is live-streaming all 4 games. You can watch just these games for $10.00 HERE. If you are a basketball fan, you might want to consider keeping the subscription going! I's just $10.00 per month or $85 for the year, and Fred Grant, Dale Duff and the crew at WHOU offer outstanding coverage of basketball, soccer, baseball, softball and football throughout the State all year long!

Get our free mobile app