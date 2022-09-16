Nokomis’ Madden White Voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Nokomis' Madden White who was voted the Week 2 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week.

With over 3700 votes cast, he garnered just under 50% of the votes. Congratulations to the 10 nominees from Week 2.

Jack Brewer (Football) - Orono High School - Brewer the sophomore quarterback was 24-42 passing for 322 yards and 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also carried the ball 8 times for 27 yards running in for 1 touchdown.

Charlie Collins (Cross-Country) - Hampden Academy - Collins a senior won the Cross Country meet on Friday September 9th at home, smashing the course record by over 11 seconds with a time of 16:12.47. The course record was 16:23.21 and had stood since 2018

Evan Donnell (Soccer) - Bucksport High School - Donnell had 4 goals and 1 assist in the Golden Bucks 5-0 win over Searsport on September 8th and 4 goals in the their 4-2 win against Orono on Saturday September 10th.

Gabe Gifford (Soccer) - Old Town High School - Gifford a senior, scored 3 goals and tallied 2 assists in the Coyotes 11-0 win over Orono on September 7th

Aiden Griffin (Soccer) - Sumner High School - Griffin netted 2 goals for the Tigers, on 6 shots, including 1 from outside the 18 yard line in the Sumner 3-1 win over Narraguagus on Wednesday, September 7

Andrew Hodgins (Soccer) - Brewer High School - Hodgins a senior scored 4 goals and 1 assist in Brewer's 5-0 win over Oxford Hills on September 6th and then scored a goal and an assist in their 3-0 win over Hampden Academy on September 9th.

Devin Horr (Soccer) - Brewer High School - Devin a sophomore scored Brewer's lone goal in their 1-0 win over Oxford Hills on September 6th and then her assist led to Brewer's goal in their 1-0 win over Hampden Academy on September 9th

Bella Tanis (Soccer) - Brewer High School - Tanis, a senior goalkeeper turned in 2 clean sheets as the Brewer Girls' Soccer Team won 1-0 over Oxford Hills and Hampden Academy this past week

Kase Walston (Football) - Orono High School - Walston, a sophomore had 9 receptions for 228 yards with 4 touchdowns.

- Walston, a sophomore had 9 receptions for 228 yards with 4 touchdowns. Madden White (Football) - Nokomis High School - White had 115 yards receiving on 10 catches and 52 yards on 8 carries. He scored 2 touchdowns and converted 2 2-points. Defensively he had 1 interception and 6 tackles in the Warriors 32-21 win over Hampden Academy.

Madden now joins the Week 1 winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!