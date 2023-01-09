Nokomis Warrior Clash – Wrestling Meet [RESULTS]

Nokomis High School in Newport hosted their Warrior Clash Wrestling Meet on Saturday, January 7th. Here are the results.

Championship

106 PRESTON GARLAND, Mt Blue Dec JOEL DESJARDINS, Fort Kent, 9-3

113 GAVYNN YOUNG, Belfast Fall NOAH WOODRUFF, Dexter, 2:34

120 TIM MILLIKIN, Dexter Fall CAIDEN SKIDGELL, Dirigo, 1:37

126 KADEN BONIN, Belfast Dec ELI LINDUS, Dirigo, 9-5

132 JACK DESJARDINS, Fort Kent Dec KEITH COOK, MCI, 6-5

138 JOSIAH MILLER, Mt View Fall KARSON TIBBETTS, PCHS, 6:39 OT

145 ASHTON DARLING, Lawrence Fall HUNTER WORMWOOD, Oxford Hills, 1:56

152 STEVE GALKOWSKI, Mt Blue Fall SAM CHARLES, Old Town, 2:21

160 ALEX ZELLER, PCHS T-Fall ISAIAH MORIN, Nokomis, 17-1

170 ETIAN AFRIAT, Oxford Hills Fall MIKE WELCH, Skowhegan, 1:20

182 QUADE BLACK, Monmouth/Richmond T-Fall KAYDEN FOSTER, Bucksport, 17-1

195 LUKE MCKENNY, Ellsworth Fall CONNOR FITCH, Bucksport, 1:47

220 CALEB PRATT, Skowhegan Dec GARRET CHASE, Foxcroft Academy, 8-2

285 ANDREW WISECUP, Dirigo Fall BEAU TALBOT, PCHS, 2:45

Consolation

106 STRYKER FRASER, Nokomis Fall KAITLYNN SCOTT, Dirigo, 1:26

113 JOEL ALLEN, Ellsworth Fall SPENCER RICHARD, Madison, 2:28

120 HAGEN CHASE, Belfast Dec BRYCE ATKISSON, Oxford Hills, 2-0 OT

126 JEREMY TURNER, Oxford Hills Fall HAYDEN HANSON, Foxcroft Academy, 1:47

132 COLBY NADEAU, Lawrence Frft NICK ROWE, Mt Blue, MED

138 KADEN HEWETT-ADAMS, Mt Blue Fall AUSTIN JEAN, Fort Kent, 4:31

145 BRIAN LEMAR, Belfast Dec JACOB COTE, Nokomis, 7-5

152 TANNER BRADEEN, Dirigo Fall DOMINIC ZELLER, PCHS, 4:46

160 GABRIEL KELLEY, Belfast Fall SKYLER GIBBS, Foxcroft Academy, 3:19

170 COLE DARLING, Lawrence Fall DOMINIC COOKSON, PCHS, 3:33

182 ANTHONY MATHOUS, Mt View Dec DAVID TUTTLE, PCHS, 9-3

195 BRADFORD COUTURE, Mt Blue Fall CALEB SCHOBEL, Dexter, 3:27

220 CHRIS LEVESQUE, Oxford Hills Dec GAGE GROSS, Nokomis, 8-2

285 WYATT WEAVER, Bucksport Dec RILEY BRYANT, Mt View, 4-1 OT

