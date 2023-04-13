Northeast Harbor Seasonal Resident Mitchell Rales Reported to be Part of New Washington Commanders Football Ownership
ESPN is reporting that Dan Snyder has reached an agreement to sell the Washington Commanders NFL Football Team as well as FedEx Field and the team's practice facility to a group led by Joel Harris for 6.05 billion (that's billion with a B!).
Part of Harris' group include Northeast Harbor seasonal resident Mitchell Rales and NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson.
Rales bought David Rockefeller Sr.'s estate in Seal Harbor in January 2018 for 19 million.
