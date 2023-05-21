Northern Maine Moose Boys Lacrosse Beat Camden Hills 10-3

The Northern Maine Moose Boy's Lacrosse Team beat Camden Hills 10-3 in Houlton on Saturday, May 20th for their 2nd win of the season and 1st ever victory at home!

Houlton High School Houlton High School loading...

Team captains Konnor Lynds and Isaiah Ervin continue to lead the team in goal scoring both with 4 goals. Lynds had an assist while Ervin had 2 assists . Single goals were scored by Logan Fagiolli and Colton Simoes. Simoes had 2 assists on the day and was assisted by Matt Conely on his goal.

Coach Adam Simoes says, "Today it was apparent that what we are working on in practice is carrying over to the game. Every player knew their role and they executed. We were prepared for this game."

Coach Simoes adds " Our success is truly a team effort. I cannot thank the rest of the guys enough, who's off the ball play opened up opportunities to score. Too many names to mention. I am excited for these boys. They relished the win but have already set their focus on the next game. "