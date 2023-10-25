The Oceanside Mariners visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

TUES, 10/24/2023, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, BREWER @ BANGOR

WED, 10/25/2023, 7:30PM, SOCCER - B, OCEANSIDE @ JOHN BAPST

FRI, 10/27/2023, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, OXFORD HILLS @ BANGOR

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.