TICKET TV: Winthrop Ramblers Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Varsity Football
The Winthrop Ramblers visit the John Bapst Crusaders in varsity football on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., boys' soccer, Messalonskee @ Bangor
Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., football, Hampden @ Old Town
Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., boys' soccer, Hermon @ Old Town
Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., football, Winthrop @ John Bapst
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
