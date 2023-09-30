The Winthrop Ramblers visit the John Bapst Crusaders in varsity football on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., boys' soccer, Messalonskee @ Bangor

Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., football, Hampden @ Old Town

Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., boys' soccer, Hermon @ Old Town

Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., football, Winthrop @ John Bapst

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.