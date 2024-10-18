The Oceanside Mariners visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

WED 10/16/24 5 PM SOCCER-B BANGOR AT JOHN BAPST

WED 10/16/24 7 PM SOCCER–G BANGOR AT JOHN BAPST

THURS 10/17/24 6 PM SOCCER–B HAMPDEN AT HERMON

FRI 10/18/24 7 PM FOOTBALL OCEANSIDE AT HERMON

*subject to change

