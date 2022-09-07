Old Town Boys’ Soccer Defeats Orono 11-0

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Old Town Coyotes beat the Orono Red Riots Wednesday night, September 7th 11-0. Old Town led 5-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Gabe Gifford had 3 goals and 2 assists to lead the Coyote's offense. Greyson Thibeault had 3 goals. Kameron Plourde and Kaiden Plourde each netted 2 goals. Tyler Michaud had 1 goal.

Old Town evened their record at 1-1. The Coyotes play host to the Hermon Hawks on Tuesday, September 13th at 6 p.m.

Orono is now 0-2. The Red Riots host the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Saturday, September 10th at 1 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660