Novio's Bistro on Hammond Street in Bangor is getting some national attention, and because of it will be in the spotlight of a major company.

And you can be involved too.

Monday the 29th of June, Novio's will be featured as part of a Digital Speakeasy.

There will be recipes for drinks, there will be music performed, and stories told, to get all of the details listen to our conversation with Bob Cutler the owner of Novio's Bistro and follow them On Facebook